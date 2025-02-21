PATRIZIA's 2024 Report Drops April 10: EBITDA Hits Mid-Range Target

The publication of PATRIZIA SE's Annual Report 2024 is scheduled for 10 April 2025 due to retrospective adjustments for the comparison periods 2022 and 2023.

A new accounting perspective emerged during the audit assessment, affecting financial years 2022 and 2023, particularly related to the Whitehelm acquisition.

Contingent purchase price components from the Whitehelm acquisition, initially recognized as liabilities, are now considered staff costs, impacting EBITDA negatively.

Preliminary results will be published on 24 March 2025, with an analyst and investor call on the same day.

The new accounting treatment has a limited impact on the 2024 financial statements, with expected EBITDA in the middle of the EUR 30 – 60m guidance range.

The change in accounting treatment does not affect PATRIZIA's operating business or liquidity, with only slight changes to key balance sheet figures.

The next important date, PATRIZIA SE will publish the preliminary figures for the 2024 financial year., at PATRIZIA is on 26.02.2025.

The price of PATRIZIA at the time of the news was 7,4750EUR and was down -1,25 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,1000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -5,02 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.851,39PKT (-0,01 %).





