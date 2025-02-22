Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 08/25
Foto: jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com
Liebe wallstreetONLINE Nutzer,
in wöchentlichen Abschnitten bieten wir Ihnen die 5 Top und Flop Aktien der Kalenderwoche 08/25, übersichtlich in einer Chartgalerie dargestellt, an. Es werden jeweils die Top und Flop Aktien folgender Indizes in einer Galerie gezeigt: DAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones, US Tech 100, E-Stoxx 50, SMI, ATX, Hang Seng.
Die Zusammenstellung steht Ihnen am Samstag, mit den Daten der vergangenen Woche zur Verfügung. Abonnieren Sie jetzt den Autor um stets auf dem Laufenden zu sein.
Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, kumulierten Wertpapier Darstellung!
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
DAXTecDAXDow JonesUS Tech 100E-Stoxx 50SMIATXHang Seng
Rheinmetall
Performance KW 08/25: +18,09 %
Performance KW 08/25: +18,09 %
DAX Top 1
BMW
Performance KW 08/25: +3,78 %
Performance KW 08/25: +3,78 %
DAX Top 2
Infineon Technologies
Performance KW 08/25: +3,62 %
Performance KW 08/25: +3,62 %
DAX Top 3
Deutsche Bank
Performance KW 08/25: +2,77 %
Performance KW 08/25: +2,77 %
DAX Top 4
Deutsche Telekom
Performance KW 08/25: +2,63 %
Performance KW 08/25: +2,63 %
DAX Top 5
Siemens Healthineers
Performance KW 08/25: -4,29 %
Performance KW 08/25: -4,29 %
DAX Flop 1
Zalando
Performance KW 08/25: -4,62 %
Performance KW 08/25: -4,62 %
DAX Flop 2
Heidelberg Materials
Performance KW 08/25: -5,01 %
Performance KW 08/25: -5,01 %
DAX Flop 3
adidas
Performance KW 08/25: -5,13 %
Performance KW 08/25: -5,13 %
DAX Flop 4
MTU Aero Engines
Performance KW 08/25: -5,80 %
Performance KW 08/25: -5,80 %
DAX Flop 5
HENSOLDT
Performance KW 08/25: +24,00 %
Performance KW 08/25: +24,00 %
TecDAX Top 1
SILTRONIC AG
Performance KW 08/25: +7,24 %
Performance KW 08/25: +7,24 %
TecDAX Top 2
1&1
Performance KW 08/25: +5,59 %
Performance KW 08/25: +5,59 %
TecDAX Top 3
Eckert & Ziegler
Performance KW 08/25: +5,46 %
Performance KW 08/25: +5,46 %
TecDAX Top 4
PNE
Performance KW 08/25: +5,45 %
Performance KW 08/25: +5,45 %
TecDAX Top 5
CompuGroup Medical
Performance KW 08/25: -1,77 %
Performance KW 08/25: -1,77 %
TecDAX Flop 1
Evotec
Performance KW 08/25: -3,63 %
Performance KW 08/25: -3,63 %
TecDAX Flop 2
Nemetschek
Performance KW 08/25: -4,23 %
Performance KW 08/25: -4,23 %
TecDAX Flop 3
Siemens Healthineers
Performance KW 08/25: -4,29 %
Performance KW 08/25: -4,29 %
TecDAX Flop 4
Formycon
Performance KW 08/25: -38,61 %
Performance KW 08/25: -38,61 %
TecDAX Flop 5
Merck & Co
Performance KW 08/25: +5,92 %
Performance KW 08/25: +5,92 %
Dow Jones Top 1
Nike (B)
Performance KW 08/25: +5,04 %
Performance KW 08/25: +5,04 %
Dow Jones Top 2
Verizon Communications
Performance KW 08/25: +3,94 %
Performance KW 08/25: +3,94 %
Dow Jones Top 3
Amgen
Performance KW 08/25: +3,81 %
Performance KW 08/25: +3,81 %
Dow Jones Top 4
Honeywell International
Performance KW 08/25: +3,27 %
Performance KW 08/25: +3,27 %
Dow Jones Top 5
Salesforce
Performance KW 08/25: -5,25 %
Performance KW 08/25: -5,25 %
Dow Jones Flop 1
Amazon
Performance KW 08/25: -5,97 %
Performance KW 08/25: -5,97 %
Dow Jones Flop 2
The Home Depot
Performance KW 08/25: -7,16 %
Performance KW 08/25: -7,16 %
Dow Jones Flop 3
Walmart
Performance KW 08/25: -9,74 %
Performance KW 08/25: -9,74 %
Dow Jones Flop 4
Unitedhealth Group
Performance KW 08/25: -11,83 %
Performance KW 08/25: -11,83 %
Dow Jones Flop 5
Analog Devices
Performance KW 08/25: +13,61 %
Performance KW 08/25: +13,61 %
US Tech 100 Top 1
Microchip Technology
Performance KW 08/25: +11,64 %
Performance KW 08/25: +11,64 %
US Tech 100 Top 2
Texas Instruments
Performance KW 08/25: +11,27 %
Performance KW 08/25: +11,27 %
US Tech 100 Top 3
MercadoLibre
Performance KW 08/25: +9,65 %
Performance KW 08/25: +9,65 %
US Tech 100 Top 4
Monster Beverage
Performance KW 08/25: +7,27 %
Performance KW 08/25: +7,27 %
US Tech 100 Top 5
Cadence Design Systems
Performance KW 08/25: -13,16 %
Performance KW 08/25: -13,16 %
US Tech 100 Flop 1
Palantir
Performance KW 08/25: -13,19 %
Performance KW 08/25: -13,19 %
US Tech 100 Flop 2
AppLovin Registered (A)
Performance KW 08/25: -13,50 %
Performance KW 08/25: -13,50 %
US Tech 100 Flop 3
The Trade Desk Registered (A)
Performance KW 08/25: -13,55 %
Performance KW 08/25: -13,55 %
US Tech 100 Flop 4
Axon Enterprise
Performance KW 08/25: -23,64 %
Performance KW 08/25: -23,64 %
US Tech 100 Flop 5
Prosus Registered (N)
Performance KW 08/25: +9,80 %
Performance KW 08/25: +9,80 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 1
Adyen Parts Sociales
Performance KW 08/25: +5,99 %
Performance KW 08/25: +5,99 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 2
EssilorLuxottica
Performance KW 08/25: +4,96 %
Performance KW 08/25: +4,96 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 3
Nordea Bank Abp
Performance KW 08/25: +4,81 %
Performance KW 08/25: +4,81 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 4
UniCredit
Performance KW 08/25: +3,87 %
Performance KW 08/25: +3,87 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 5
Mercedes-Benz Group
Performance KW 08/25: -3,52 %
Performance KW 08/25: -3,52 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 1
AXA
Performance KW 08/25: -3,59 %
Performance KW 08/25: -3,59 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 2
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Performance KW 08/25: -3,78 %
Performance KW 08/25: -3,78 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 3
BASF
Performance KW 08/25: -3,98 %
Performance KW 08/25: -3,98 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 4
adidas
Performance KW 08/25: -5,13 %
Performance KW 08/25: -5,13 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 5
ABB
Performance KW 08/25: +3,21 %
Performance KW 08/25: +3,21 %
SMI Top 1
Kuehne + Nagel International
Performance KW 08/25: +1,76 %
Performance KW 08/25: +1,76 %
SMI Top 2
Nestle
Performance KW 08/25: +1,72 %
Performance KW 08/25: +1,72 %
SMI Top 3
Zurich Insurance Group
Performance KW 08/25: +0,98 %
Performance KW 08/25: +0,98 %
SMI Top 4
Logitech International
Performance KW 08/25: +0,02 %
Performance KW 08/25: +0,02 %
SMI Top 5
Swisscom
Performance KW 08/25: -2,86 %
Performance KW 08/25: -2,86 %
SMI Flop 1
Lonza Group
Performance KW 08/25: -3,44 %
Performance KW 08/25: -3,44 %
SMI Flop 2
Sonova Holding
Performance KW 08/25: -3,55 %
Performance KW 08/25: -3,55 %
SMI Flop 3
CIE Financiere Richemont
Performance KW 08/25: -3,61 %
Performance KW 08/25: -3,61 %
SMI Flop 4
Holcim
Performance KW 08/25: -3,62 %
Performance KW 08/25: -3,62 %
SMI Flop 5
DO & CO
Performance KW 08/25: +5,56 %
Performance KW 08/25: +5,56 %
ATX Top 1
UNIQA Insurance Group
Performance KW 08/25: +3,23 %
Performance KW 08/25: +3,23 %
ATX Top 2
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Performance KW 08/25: +2,95 %
Performance KW 08/25: +2,95 %
ATX Top 3
Oesterreichische Post
Performance KW 08/25: +2,45 %
Performance KW 08/25: +2,45 %
ATX Top 4
EVN
Performance KW 08/25: +2,21 %
Performance KW 08/25: +2,21 %
ATX Top 5
Lenzing
Performance KW 08/25: -0,79 %
Performance KW 08/25: -0,79 %
ATX Flop 1
Raiffeisen Bank International
Performance KW 08/25: -1,31 %
Performance KW 08/25: -1,31 %
ATX Flop 2
Verbund Akt.(A)
Performance KW 08/25: -2,10 %
Performance KW 08/25: -2,10 %
ATX Flop 3
Wienerberger
Performance KW 08/25: -2,75 %
Performance KW 08/25: -2,75 %
ATX Flop 4
CA-Immobilien-Anlagen
Performance KW 08/25: -2,84 %
Performance KW 08/25: -2,84 %
ATX Flop 5
Alibaba Health Information Technology
Performance KW 08/25: +34,19 %
Performance KW 08/25: +34,19 %
Hang Seng Top 1
WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
Performance KW 08/25: +25,13 %
Performance KW 08/25: +25,13 %
Hang Seng Top 2
WuXi AppTec Ltd. Registered (H)
Performance KW 08/25: +24,73 %
Performance KW 08/25: +24,73 %
Hang Seng Top 3
Alibaba Group Holding
Performance KW 08/25: +20,19 %
Performance KW 08/25: +20,19 %
Hang Seng Top 4
Kuaishou Technology Registered (B)
Performance KW 08/25: +20,06 %
Performance KW 08/25: +20,06 %
Hang Seng Top 5
WH Group
Performance KW 08/25: -3,96 %
Performance KW 08/25: -3,96 %
Hang Seng Flop 1
Zijin Mining Group (H)
Performance KW 08/25: -4,07 %
Performance KW 08/25: -4,07 %
Hang Seng Flop 2
Baidu Registered (A) (A)
Performance KW 08/25: -5,57 %
Performance KW 08/25: -5,57 %
Hang Seng Flop 3
Nongfu Spring Ltd. Registered (H)
Performance KW 08/25: -6,85 %
Performance KW 08/25: -6,85 %
Hang Seng Flop 4
China Shenhua Energy Company (H)
Performance KW 08/25: -7,57 %
Performance KW 08/25: -7,57 %
Hang Seng Flop 5
20 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte