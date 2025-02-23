BayWa AG Sells Major Stake in BayWa r.e. to EIP, Restructuring Ahead
BayWa AG embarks on a transformative journey, transferring a majority stake in BayWa r.e. AG to Energy Infrastructure Partners, marking a pivotal shift in its energy strategy and financial landscape.
Foto: BayWa AG
- BayWa AG has agreed to transfer a majority stake in BayWa r.e. AG to Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) through a capital increase.
- The capital increase will lead to EIP taking over a majority stake, reducing BayWa AG's ownership from 51% to 35%.
- BayWa AG will relinquish around EUR 350 million in shareholder loan claims to facilitate the capital increase and cover an additional EUR 435 million funding requirement until 2028.
- The transaction will result in BayWa r.e. AG no longer being fully consolidated in BayWa AG's financial statements, aligning its financial position with its capital-intensive business model.
- Due to the reduction in claims, BayWa AG will need to convene a general meeting of shareholders due to negative equity and update its restructuring report and agreements with financing partners.
- The restructuring phase is expected to be extended until the end of 2028, and adjustments to the restructuring plan will be reviewed as part of the StaRUG proceedings, which will not interfere with BayWa Group's operations.
The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at BayWa is on 30.04.2025.
+0,58 %
-9,47 %
-15,14 %
-7,79 %
-71,20 %
-77,21 %
-69,42 %
-76,64 %
+24,34 %
ISIN:DE0005194062WKN:519406
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte