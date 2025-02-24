Ignite Growth: Unleash Your Potential Now!
Belimo's 2024 success story is marked by record sales, strategic growth, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability.
- Belimo reported a record net sales of CHF 943.9 million in 2024, with a growth of 13.1% in local currencies and 9.9% in Swiss francs.
- The company's EBIT increased to CHF 181.1 million, resulting in an EBIT margin of 19.2%, while net income rose to CHF 146.7 million.
- Belimo is aligning with growth megatrends such as energy efficiency, urbanization, and digitalization, launching Data Centers as a new strategic initiative starting January 1, 2025.
- The company achieved an industry-leading AAA ESG rating from MSCI in November 2024 and is committed to environmental initiatives, including the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
- The Americas market region experienced significant sales growth of 19.8% in local currencies, becoming Belimo's largest revenue contributor, while EMEA and Asia Pacific also showed positive performance.
- The Board of Directors proposed a dividend of CHF 9.50 per share for the 2025 Annual General Meeting, reflecting a CHF 1.00 increase from the previous year.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at BELIMO Holding is on 24.02.2025.
