DEMIRE AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Company Name: DEMIRE AG

ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: BUY

from: 24.02.2025

Target price: EUR 15.00

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change:

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



What's ahead in FY25e after successful refinancing? Chg.

Topic: Following the successful refinancing of DEMIRE's EUR 600m corporate bond (EUR 499m outstanding notional) in Q4'24, we take a look at the company's prospects for FY25e and beyond.



Mind you, that the bond was extended until YE'27 with an increased cash coupon of 5% as well as a 3% PIK coupon in 2027. Moreover, the refinancing framework obliges DEMIRE to reduce the outstanding notional, which stands at EUR 253m following a tender for EUR 50m at par and a tender for EUR 196m at 76.25%, by another EUR 50m in FY25e and '26e respectively. Otherwise, the company would have to pay a penalty fee of 3% in FY25e and 2% in FY26e.

We hence expect management to dispose further assets in the course of the year (eNuW: EUR 89m GAV) as well as next year (eNuW: EUR 43m GAV). In our view the company is likely going to sell several smaller to mid-sized assets (eNuW: EUR 10-40m GAV each) at a maximum discount of 5%. The latter should hereby be seen as conservative given easing market conditions in the real estate sector, hence providing a certain upside to our estimates.

As a result of the ongoing disposals, we expect rental income to reduce to EUR 56.0m in FY25e and EUR 52.3m in FY26e. Besides the reduced asset base, the high share of CPI-linked rental contracts is seen to have a positive effect while the increasing number of insolvencies and thus a higher vacancy will have the opposite effect. On the bottom line, FFO is seen to come down to EUR 17.1m this year and EUR 16.1m in the following driven by the same effects.

On a positive note, the targeted CapEx measures are set to improve the attractiveness of the portfolio to tenants, potentially improving WAULT and vacancy. Moreover, the company currently has no incremental financing needs thanks to the refinancing and operating cash generation.

Against this backdrop, current valuation remains undemanding as the stock is trading on a 76% discount to its NAV. We hence maintain our BUY recommendation with an unchanged PT of EUR 1.50 based on our NAV model.

Rating: BUY

Analyst:

