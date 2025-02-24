Almonty Industries Inc. (von GBC AG):

Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc. ISIN: CA0203981034



Dear Sir or Madam,



We are delighted to cordially invite you to participate online in the 14th International Investment Forum (IIF) on 25 February 2025 from 9:55 a.m. (CET).



A platform for valuable insights and investment opportunities

As a live online event, the International Investment Forum (IIF) offers direct access to listed companies from Europe, Australia, Canada and North America. The presenting companies come from a range of future-oriented industries, including:



* Industry



* Security & defence



* Software & artificial intelligence



* Retail & real estate



* Raw materials, hydrogen & solar



* Energy & sustainable technologies



Four-part series with an international focus



'The 14th IIF opens our four-part conference series in 2025 and once again provides an excellent platform for investors and internationally oriented companies. With exciting participants from Europe, Asia and North America, valuable investment opportunities are opening up. Since 2021, the forum has established itself as an important meeting place for innovative ideas and strategic insights. We are already looking forward to continuing the conference series later this year.' - Manuel Hölzle, CEO of GBC AG and Chief Analyst



'Economic challenges are growing, and geopolitical factors are playing an increasingly important role. The 14th IIF is the kick-off to our four-part 2025 conference series and offers investors direct access to companies with innovative business strategies. As co-organisers, we are delighted to be able to present outstanding small and mid-caps from North America and Europe again and to continue the successful series. We also warmly welcome our new moderator Lyndsay Malchuk from Stockhouse, who will be moderating the conference day together with Matthias Greiffenberger and Julien Desrosiers.' - Mario Hose, CEO of Apaton Finance



Participating companies (selection)



European Lithium Ltd. (ISIN AU000000EUR7) - Australia

International School Augsburg gAG (ISIN DE000A2AA1Q5) - Germany Advanced Blockchain AG (ISIN DE000A0M93V6) - Germany

Naoo AG (ISIN CH1323306329) - Switzerland

Terrain Minerals Ltd. (ISIN AU000000TMX0) - Australia

First Phosphate Corp. (ISIN CA33611D1033) - Canada

Tick Trading Software AG (ISIN DE000A35JS99) - Germany Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN DE000A0XYG76) - Germany

Benton Resources Inc. (ISIN CA0832981090) - Canada

Kobo Resources Inc. (ISIN CA49990B1040) - Canada

dynaCERT Inc. (ISIN CA26780A1084) - Canada

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (ISIN CA3799005093) - Canada Almonty Industries Inc. (ISIN CA0203981034) - Canada

Power Nickel Inc. (ISIN CA7393014062) - Canada

First Nordic Metals Inc. (ISIN CA33583M1077) - Canada

Thunder Gold Corp. (ISIN CA88605F1009) - Canada

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (ISIN CA25039N4084) - Canada NetraMark Holdings Inc. (ISIN CA64119M1059) - Canada

Nova Pacific Metals Corp. (ISIN CA66979J1066) - Canada Element79 Gold Corp. (ISIN CA28619A2002) - Canada



Registration & Participation



The complete programme with presentation times for the 14th IIF on 25 February 2025 can be found here: https://ii-forum.com/timetable-14-iif/

Register now for free!



* Website: www.ii-forum.com



* Direct registration:

htps://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qJKevGBMTgGkglL87wqwuA#/

Participation is MiFID II-compliant and free of charge.

We look forward to seeing you!



Your GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH team



