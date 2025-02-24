    97 Aufrufe 97 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    The Platform Group AG Acquires Herbertz GmbH in Solingen

    In a strategic move to bolster its market presence, The Platform Group AG is set to acquire Herbertz GmbH, a historic Solingen-based company, marking a new chapter in the outdoor product industry.

    • The Platform Group AG has signed a contract to acquire 100% of Herbertz GmbH, a company based in Solingen, Germany, in February 2025.
    • The acquisition is structured as an asset deal, transferring all assets and liabilities, with closing expected in early March 2025.
    • Herbertz GmbH, founded in 1868, specializes in the online distribution of outdoor products, including knives and lamps, for over 30 international manufacturers across Europe.
    • The acquisition aims to establish a platform for outdoor products, connecting new partners and enhancing online sales potential for retailers and manufacturers.
    • The Platform Group AG operates in 25 sectors with its own platform solutions and reported sales of EUR 525 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 33 million in 2024.
    • The Managing Director of Herbertz expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting plans to increase brand visibility and expand sales channels with TPG's support.

