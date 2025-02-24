Umsatzspitzenreiter
Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 24.02.25
Foto: Florian Wiegan - picture alliance / Eibner-Pressefoto
In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 24.02.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (+0,44 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von DAX Performance (+1,08 %), Alibaba Group ADR (-2,77 %), Rheinmetall AG (+3,59 %), TUI AG (+4,62 %).
Knockouts
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Hebel
|Umsatz
|DAX Performance
|VC12EA
|Long
|5,24
|255,54 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|DY4LHX
|Long
|47,35
|128,52 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|DY4N31
|Long
|58,26
|125,08 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|VG4XY0
|Long
|9,93
|115,35 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|DY2DS4
|Long
|7,62
|98,44 Tsd.
Optionsscheine
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Omega
|Umsatz
|Alibaba Group ADR
|SV2TUA
|Long
|4,39
|308,90 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|PZ1LAC
|Long
|9,50
|192,33 Tsd.
|Rheinmetall AG
|PC30YY
|Long
|1,72
|189,07 Tsd.
|TUI AG
|PC30C6
|Long
|2,34
|135,94 Tsd.
|Nvidia Corporation
|HD699M
|Long
|2,80
|107,75 Tsd.
Zertifikate
|Basiswert
|Art
|WKN
|Umsatz
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Classic
|SU5P72
|874,56 Tsd.
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Classic
|PE813J
|206,48 Tsd.
|TOPIX Index (Preisindex)
|
Bonus Garantie
|SH9ZXV
|114,88 Tsd.
|DER AKTIONÄR Krypto TSI Index
|
Classic
|A2URRU
|107,87 Tsd.
|Airbus Group SE
|
Classic
|DQ2SL5
|77,05 Tsd.
20 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte