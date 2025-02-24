    Umsatzspitzenreiter

    1 Aufrufe 1 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 24.02.25

    Umsatzspitzenreiter - Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 24.02.25
    Foto: Florian Wiegan - picture alliance / Eibner-Pressefoto

    In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 24.02.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
    Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (+0,44 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von DAX Performance (+1,08 %), Alibaba Group ADR (-2,77 %), Rheinmetall AG (+3,59 %), TUI AG (+4,62 %).

    Knockouts

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu DAX Performance!
    Short
    25.780,91€
    Basispreis
    33,43
    Ask
    × 6,80
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Long
    19.166,87€
    Basispreis
    32,74
    Ask
    × 6,79
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Basiswert WKN Typ Hebel Umsatz
    DAX Performance VC12EA Long 5,24 255,54 Tsd.
    DAX Performance DY4LHX Long 47,35 128,52 Tsd.
    DAX Performance DY4N31 Long 58,26 125,08 Tsd.
    DAX Performance VG4XY0 Long 9,93 115,35 Tsd.
    DAX Performance DY2DS4 Long 7,62 98,44 Tsd.

    Optionsscheine

    Basiswert WKN Typ Omega Umsatz
    Alibaba Group ADR SV2TUA Long 4,39 308,90 Tsd.
    DAX Performance PZ1LAC Long 9,50 192,33 Tsd.
    Rheinmetall AG PC30YY Long 1,72 189,07 Tsd.
    TUI AG PC30C6 Long 2,34 135,94 Tsd.
    Nvidia Corporation HD699M Long 2,80 107,75 Tsd.

    Zertifikate

    Basiswert Art WKN Umsatz
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Classic
    		SU5P72 874,56 Tsd.
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Classic
    		PE813J 206,48 Tsd.
    TOPIX Index (Preisindex)
    Bonus Garantie
    		SH9ZXV 114,88 Tsd.
    DER AKTIONÄR Krypto TSI Index
    Classic
    		A2URRU 107,87 Tsd.
    Airbus Group SE
    Classic
    		DQ2SL5 77,05 Tsd.



    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    20 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Umsatzspitzenreiter Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 24.02.25 In der heutigen Finanzübersicht präsentieren wir Ihnen die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 24.02.2025, basierend auf den Daten von 12:00 Uhr. Diese Informationen bieten Ihnen einen umfassenden Überblick über die aktuellen Markttrends und Handelsaktivitäten in diesen Anlageklassen.