Ad Pepper Media Boosts Solute Stake to 44.37%!

ad pepper media International N.V. has increased its stake in solute Holding GmbH & Co. KG to 44.37% by acquiring an additional 18.73% of shares.

The purchase price for the additional shares is approximately EUR 4.5 million, and 2,305,195 new shares in ad pepper will be issued as consideration.

The transaction is subject to usual closing conditions and approval from solute's boards.

ad pepper aims to achieve a majority shareholding in solute and full consolidation in its financial statements, continuing discussions with other solute shareholders.

solute operates leading price comparison portals billiger.de and shopping.de, with a revenue of around EUR 44.7 million and an EBITDA of approximately EUR 3.9 million in the past financial year.

The transaction is considered a related party transaction under Dutch corporate law.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Ad Pepper Media International is on 14.04.2025.

The price of Ad Pepper Media International at the time of the news was 2,3700EUR and was down -2,07 % compared with the previous day.





