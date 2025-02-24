    77 Aufrufe 77 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Ad Pepper Media Boosts Solute Stake, Fuels Strategic Growth

    ad pepper Group strengthens its foothold by boosting its stake in solute Holding, aiming for market dominance and growth synergies.

    • ad pepper Group increases its stake in solute Holding GmbH & Co. KG to 44.37% by acquiring an additional 18.73% of shares.
    • The transaction is valued at approximately EUR 4.5 million, with 2,305,195 new ad pepper Group shares issued as a non-cash contribution.
    • The acquisition aims to strengthen ad pepper's market position and create new synergies for growth.
    • solute operates popular price comparison portals like billiger.de, shopping.de, and juhuu.at, generating EUR 44.7 million in sales and EUR 3.9 million in EBITDA in the past financial year.
    • Ongoing discussions with other solute shareholders, including Deutsche Tele Medien GmbH, aim to secure a majority stake for full consolidation in ad pepper's financial statements.
    • The partnership is expected to enhance innovative solutions and accelerate market penetration in the European market.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Ad Pepper Media International is on 14.04.2025.

    The price of Ad Pepper Media International at the time of the news was 2,3600EUR and was down -2,48 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,4000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,69 % since publication.


    ISIN:NL0000238145WKN:940883





    wO Newsflash
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
