    Apotex licenses exclusive Canadian rights to Qutenza® from Grünenthal

    Aachen, Germany & Toronto, Canada, (ots) - Grünenthal, a global leader in pain
    management and related diseases, and Apotex Inc. ("Apotex"), the largest
    Canadian-based pharmaceutical company, announced today that they have entered
    into a strategic licensing agreement whereby Apotex will have the exclusive
    Canadian rights to Qutenza®, a topical, non-systemic, non-opioid pain patch
    indicated for the management of neuropathic pain.

    Under the agreement, Searchlight Pharma ("Searchlight"), Apotex's Specialty
    Pharma Division, will pursue marketing authorization for Qutenza® and market and
    distribute Qutenza® in Canada upon regulatory approval. Grünenthal will receive
    an upfront payment in addition to regulatory milestone payments and royalties.

    Grünenthal acquired the global rights to Qutenza® in 2018 as part of its growth
    strategy. Since 2017, the company has invested more than EUR2 billion in
    successful M&A transactions and continues to generate additional value by
    integrating the acquired brands into Grünenthal's infrastructure, creating
    synergies throughout manufacturing, logistics, and commercial activities.

    "We have continuously developed Qutenza® to expand its footprint and reach more
    patients in need - most notably through a relaunch and label extension in the
    US," says Jan Adams, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Grünenthal.
    "Apotex'sexceptional commercial capabilities make them the ideal partner for us
    to tap into the Canadian market, one of the largest pharmaceutical markets in
    the world. We look forward to serving Canadian patients withthis non-systemic,
    non-opioid treatment option and moving closer to our vision of a world free of
    pain."

    This agreement further reinforces Apotex's dedication to meeting the needs of
    patients with innovative solutions and expands Apotex's global portfolio of more
    than 550 pharmaceutical and consumer health products."Licensing the Canadian
    rights to Qutenza®enables us to improve the lives of Canadians by increasing the
    options for advanced pain management, specifically by bringing to Canada a
    differentiated and novel agent for the treatment of neuropathic pain that is
    already commercialized in the EU and US markets," said Mark Nawacki, President
    of Searchlight. "This agreement demonstrates our continued momentum along our
    Journey of Health growth strategy and our dedication to enhancing patient care."

    About Qutenza®

    In Europe, Qutenza®is indicated for the treatment of peripheral neuropathic pain
    in adults, either alone or in combination with other medicinal products for the
    treatment of pain. For further information, please visit
    http://www.grunenthalhealth.com .Qutenza® (capsaicin) 8% topical system is
