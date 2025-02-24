Apotex licenses exclusive Canadian rights to Qutenza® from Grünenthal

Aachen, Germany & Toronto, Canada, (ots) - Grünenthal, a global leader in pain

management and related diseases, and Apotex Inc. ("Apotex"), the largest

Canadian-based pharmaceutical company, announced today that they have entered

into a strategic licensing agreement whereby Apotex will have the exclusive

Canadian rights to Qutenza®, a topical, non-systemic, non-opioid pain patch

indicated for the management of neuropathic pain.



Under the agreement, Searchlight Pharma ("Searchlight"), Apotex's Specialty

Pharma Division, will pursue marketing authorization for Qutenza® and market and

distribute Qutenza® in Canada upon regulatory approval. Grünenthal will receive

an upfront payment in addition to regulatory milestone payments and royalties.





Grünenthal acquired the global rights to Qutenza® in 2018 as part of its growthstrategy. Since 2017, the company has invested more than EUR2 billion insuccessful M&A transactions and continues to generate additional value byintegrating the acquired brands into Grünenthal's infrastructure, creatingsynergies throughout manufacturing, logistics, and commercial activities."We have continuously developed Qutenza® to expand its footprint and reach morepatients in need - most notably through a relaunch and label extension in theUS," says Jan Adams, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Grünenthal."Apotex'sexceptional commercial capabilities make them the ideal partner for usto tap into the Canadian market, one of the largest pharmaceutical markets inthe world. We look forward to serving Canadian patients withthis non-systemic,non-opioid treatment option and moving closer to our vision of a world free ofpain."This agreement further reinforces Apotex's dedication to meeting the needs ofpatients with innovative solutions and expands Apotex's global portfolio of morethan 550 pharmaceutical and consumer health products."Licensing the Canadianrights to Qutenza®enables us to improve the lives of Canadians by increasing theoptions for advanced pain management, specifically by bringing to Canada adifferentiated and novel agent for the treatment of neuropathic pain that isalready commercialized in the EU and US markets," said Mark Nawacki, Presidentof Searchlight. "This agreement demonstrates our continued momentum along ourJourney of Health growth strategy and our dedication to enhancing patient care."About Qutenza®In Europe, Qutenza®is indicated for the treatment of peripheral neuropathic painin adults, either alone or in combination with other medicinal products for thetreatment of pain. For further information, please visithttp://www.grunenthalhealth.com .Qutenza® (capsaicin) 8% topical system is