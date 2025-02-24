Apotex licenses exclusive Canadian rights to Qutenza® from Grünenthal
Aachen, Germany & Toronto, Canada, (ots) - Grünenthal, a global leader in pain
management and related diseases, and Apotex Inc. ("Apotex"), the largest
Canadian-based pharmaceutical company, announced today that they have entered
into a strategic licensing agreement whereby Apotex will have the exclusive
Canadian rights to Qutenza®, a topical, non-systemic, non-opioid pain patch
indicated for the management of neuropathic pain.
Under the agreement, Searchlight Pharma ("Searchlight"), Apotex's Specialty
Pharma Division, will pursue marketing authorization for Qutenza® and market and
distribute Qutenza® in Canada upon regulatory approval. Grünenthal will receive
an upfront payment in addition to regulatory milestone payments and royalties.
Grünenthal acquired the global rights to Qutenza® in 2018 as part of its growth
strategy. Since 2017, the company has invested more than EUR2 billion in
successful M&A transactions and continues to generate additional value by
integrating the acquired brands into Grünenthal's infrastructure, creating
synergies throughout manufacturing, logistics, and commercial activities.
"We have continuously developed Qutenza® to expand its footprint and reach more
patients in need - most notably through a relaunch and label extension in the
US," says Jan Adams, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Grünenthal.
"Apotex'sexceptional commercial capabilities make them the ideal partner for us
to tap into the Canadian market, one of the largest pharmaceutical markets in
the world. We look forward to serving Canadian patients withthis non-systemic,
non-opioid treatment option and moving closer to our vision of a world free of
pain."
This agreement further reinforces Apotex's dedication to meeting the needs of
patients with innovative solutions and expands Apotex's global portfolio of more
than 550 pharmaceutical and consumer health products."Licensing the Canadian
rights to Qutenza®enables us to improve the lives of Canadians by increasing the
options for advanced pain management, specifically by bringing to Canada a
differentiated and novel agent for the treatment of neuropathic pain that is
already commercialized in the EU and US markets," said Mark Nawacki, President
of Searchlight. "This agreement demonstrates our continued momentum along our
Journey of Health growth strategy and our dedication to enhancing patient care."
About Qutenza®
In Europe, Qutenza®is indicated for the treatment of peripheral neuropathic pain
in adults, either alone or in combination with other medicinal products for the
treatment of pain. For further information, please visit
http://www.grunenthalhealth.com .Qutenza® (capsaicin) 8% topical system is
