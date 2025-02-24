Shelly Group Surpasses Industry with Stellar 2024 Profits!
Shelly Group SE has shattered expectations with a remarkable surge in revenue and profit for 2024. The company reported a 42.4% revenue increase, reaching EUR 106.7 million, and a 34.4% rise in EBIT. With a growing user base and ambitious plans for 2025, Shelly Group is poised for continued success.
- Shelly Group SE reported a 42.4% increase in group revenue for 2024, reaching EUR 106.7 million.
- EBIT grew by 34.4% to EUR 25.7 million, with an adjusted EBIT of EUR 26.3 million after accounting for IFRS effects.
- Consolidated net profit rose by 36.9% to EUR 23.1 million.
- The user base for Shelly Cloud expanded to approximately 1.9 million, up from 1.3 million at the end of 2023.
- The company anticipates revenue growth in 2025 between EUR 145 million and EUR 155 million, with EBIT expected to increase to between EUR 35 million and EUR 40 million.
- Shelly Group maintains a strong equity ratio of 81.4% and plans to continue expanding its international distribution and product offerings.
