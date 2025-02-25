Boosted Growth & Margins: Strategy Execution Thrives!
dormakaba's financial ascent continues as it reports robust growth and strategic advancements, setting a promising tone for the future.
- dormakaba reported strong organic net sales growth of 5.1% in the first half of the financial year 2024/25, with significant contributions from all core countries and business segments.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 60 basis points to 15.2%, marking the fifth consecutive half-year of margin improvement.
- Net profit rose significantly to CHF 96.7 million, largely due to lower restructuring costs and the sale of a site in Montreal.
- The company upgraded its outlook for 2024/25, expecting organic net sales growth of 3-5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 15.5%.
- René Peter was appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Christina Johansson.
- dormakaba continues to execute its transformation program, focusing on innovation and operational efficiency, with recent acquisitions and shared service center developments.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at dormakaba Holding is on 03.03.2025.
