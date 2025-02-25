Hamborner REIT: Stable 2024 Growth & Steady Dividend Proposal

HAMBORNER REIT AG reported a 2.0% increase in rental income to €93.0 million for 2024, despite a challenging market environment.

Funds from operations (FFO) declined by 5.5% to €51.6 million, influenced by increased maintenance and administrative costs.

The net asset value (NAV) per share decreased by 2.3% year-on-year to €9.79, with a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 43.7%.

The company proposed a dividend of €0.48 per share, maintaining the previous year's level, resulting in a current dividend yield of 7.7%.

HAMBORNER sold two properties, including an office in Hamburg and a retail property in Lübeck, as part of its strategic portfolio management.

The full-year forecast for 2025 anticipates a decrease in rental income to between €87.5 million and €89.0 million, due to property sales and increased expenses.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Hamborner REIT is on 17.04.2025.

The price of Hamborner REIT at the time of the news was 6,3500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.982,52PKT (+0,87 %).





