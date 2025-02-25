    93 Aufrufe 93 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Hamborner REIT: Stable 2024 Growth & Steady Dividend Proposal

    HAMBORNER REIT AG navigated a challenging market with a 2% rental income boost, strategic property sales, and a steady dividend, despite rising costs impacting their funds from operations.

    Hamborner REIT: Stable 2024 Growth & Steady Dividend Proposal
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • HAMBORNER REIT AG reported a 2.0% increase in rental income to €93.0 million for 2024, despite a challenging market environment.
    • Funds from operations (FFO) declined by 5.5% to €51.6 million, influenced by increased maintenance and administrative costs.
    • The net asset value (NAV) per share decreased by 2.3% year-on-year to €9.79, with a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 43.7%.
    • The company proposed a dividend of €0.48 per share, maintaining the previous year's level, resulting in a current dividend yield of 7.7%.
    • HAMBORNER sold two properties, including an office in Hamburg and a retail property in Lübeck, as part of its strategic portfolio management.
    • The full-year forecast for 2025 anticipates a decrease in rental income to between €87.5 million and €89.0 million, due to property sales and increased expenses.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Hamborner REIT is on 17.04.2025.

    The price of Hamborner REIT at the time of the news was 6,3500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.982,52PKT (+0,87 %).


    Hamborner REIT

    +1,44 %
    -4,55 %
    -1,56 %
    -1,41 %
    -2,78 %
    -34,38 %
    -34,35 %
    -24,92 %
    +1,44 %
    ISIN:DE000A3H2333WKN:A3H233





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Hamborner REIT: Stable 2024 Growth & Steady Dividend Proposal HAMBORNER REIT AG navigated a challenging market with a 2% rental income boost, strategic property sales, and a steady dividend, despite rising costs impacting their funds from operations.