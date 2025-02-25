CEWE Boosts Turnover & Earnings, Achieves Targets!
CEWE's financial journey in 2024 paints a picture of growth and resilience, as the company exceeded its turnover and EBIT targets, driven by a strong Christmas season and rising demand for photo products.
- CEWE's turnover increased by 6.7% to €832.8 million in 2024, surpassing its target of up to €820 million.
- Group EBIT rose to €86.1 million in 2024, reaching the upper end of the planned target range of €77 to €87 million.
- The successful Christmas business significantly contributed to the annual success, with Q4 turnover rising by 7.4% to €351.2 million.
- CEWE photo products saw increased demand, with the total number of photos rising by 1.7% to 2.43 billion units in 2024.
- CEWE continued to focus on innovation, brand strength, efficiency, and sustainability, investing in market growth despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.
- Preliminary, unaudited data for 2024 will be detailed in the audited annual financial statements to be presented on March 27, 2025.
