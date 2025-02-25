Bellevue Group's CHF 9.2M Profit Amid Client Asset Outflow

Bellevue Group reported a net profit of CHF 9.2 million for 2024, despite a market-induced outflow of client assets.

Total assets under management declined by 17% to CHF 5.8 billion, primarily due to sub-par returns in the healthcare sector.

Operating income decreased to CHF 70.2 million, with operating expenses reduced by 8% to CHF 53.5 million.

A proposed dividend of CHF 0.70 per share reflects a 6.2% dividend yield, supported by a strong balance sheet.

Bellevue's healthcare investment strategies faced challenges, but some funds, like the Bellevue Medtech & Services Lux Fund, showed positive returns.

Bellevue optimized its organizational structure, including appointing a new COO and expanding its presence in Asia, to improve efficiency and client interaction.

