Discover SIG Group's Robust Revenue & Financial Success

SIG Group AG reported a 4.3% revenue growth in 2024 at constant currency, with carton revenue increasing by 6.0% despite challenging market conditions.

The company experienced a decline of 5.0% in bag-in-box and spouted pouch revenue for the year, but saw a recovery with a 2.5% growth in the second half.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for 2024 was 24.6%, slightly down from 24.9% in 2023, with adjusted EBITDA increasing to €819.5 million.

Net leverage decreased to 2.6x from 2.7x in 2023, reflecting growth in adjusted EBITDA.

For 2025, SIG anticipates revenue growth of 3-5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 24.5% and 25.5%.

The Board proposed a dividend of CHF 0.49 per share for 2024, up from CHF 0.48 in 2023, with a payout ratio of 65% of adjusted net income.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at SIG Group is on 25.02.2025.

The price of SIG Group at the time of the news was 21,980EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.

21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,970EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.





