    97 Aufrufe 97 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Discover SIG Group's Robust Revenue & Financial Success

    SIG Group AG navigated a challenging 2024 with strategic acumen, achieving a 4.3% revenue growth and setting a promising outlook for 2025.

    Discover SIG Group's Robust Revenue & Financial Success
    Foto: SIG Group
    • SIG Group AG reported a 4.3% revenue growth in 2024 at constant currency, with carton revenue increasing by 6.0% despite challenging market conditions.
    • The company experienced a decline of 5.0% in bag-in-box and spouted pouch revenue for the year, but saw a recovery with a 2.5% growth in the second half.
    • Adjusted EBITDA margin for 2024 was 24.6%, slightly down from 24.9% in 2023, with adjusted EBITDA increasing to €819.5 million.
    • Net leverage decreased to 2.6x from 2.7x in 2023, reflecting growth in adjusted EBITDA.
    • For 2025, SIG anticipates revenue growth of 3-5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 24.5% and 25.5%.
    • The Board proposed a dividend of CHF 0.49 per share for 2024, up from CHF 0.48 in 2023, with a payout ratio of 65% of adjusted net income.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at SIG Group is on 25.02.2025.

    The price of SIG Group at the time of the news was 21,980EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.
    21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,970EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.


    SIG Group

    +0,09 %
    +1,38 %
    +7,85 %
    +15,99 %
    +17,57 %
    +12,83 %
    +60,44 %
    +103,37 %
    ISIN:CH0435377954WKN:A2N5NU





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Discover SIG Group's Robust Revenue & Financial Success SIG Group AG navigated a challenging 2024 with strategic acumen, achieving a 4.3% revenue growth and setting a promising outlook for 2025.