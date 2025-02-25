SFC Energy: 2024 Earnings Soar, Driven by Defense & India Growth

SFC Energy AG exceeded its earnings forecast for 2024, with the strongest growth in the defence & public security sector and in India.

Group sales increased by 22.5% to EUR 144,754 thousand, and adjusted EBITDA rose by 45.2% to EUR 22,008 thousand, surpassing previous forecasts.

The company saw a significant increase in adjusted EBIT by 60.4% to EUR 15,556 thousand, with a higher order backlog of EUR 104,583 thousand.

International expansion was notable, with Asia and Europe being the fastest-growing regions, and strong sales growth in India due to local production expansion.

SFC Energy AG plans for double-digit sales growth in 2025, with a focus on the Clean Energy segment and anticipated growth in North America and Asia.

The company is enhancing its production capabilities in India and Romania and expanding its technological footprint in the UK, aiming for long-term competitive advantages.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SFC Energy is on 27.03.2025.

The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 18,400EUR and was up +0,49 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,09 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.982,52PKT (+0,87 %).





