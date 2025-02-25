flatexDEGIRO Targets Record Growth by 2027.

flatexDEGIRO achieved a record net income of EUR 112 million in 2024, a 55% increase from the previous year, exceeding growth forecasts.

Commission income rose by 20% to EUR 282 million, while interest income increased by 32% to EUR 180 million, contributing to a total revenue growth of 23% to EUR 480 million.

The company added 421,000 new customer accounts, bringing the total customer base to 3.1 million, with net cash inflows of EUR 6.6 billion.

Strategic priorities include customer growth, new products and services, and operational efficiency, aiming for revenues of around EUR 650 million and net income of around EUR 200 million by 2027.

flatexDEGIRO plans to expand its product offerings, including cryptocurrency trading and securities lending, while optimizing operational efficiency through IT platform harmonization.

For 2025, the company expects revenues between EUR 455 million and EUR 505 million and net income between EUR 107 million and EUR 124 million, anticipating lower interest income due to declining rates.

The next important date at flatexDEGIRO is on 25.02.2025.

The price of flatexDEGIRO at the time of the news was 18,893EUR and was up +0,57 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.937,47PKT (-0,30 %).





