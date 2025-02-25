Semperit Holding: CFO Helmut Sorger's Mandate Extended Until 2028

The Executive Board mandate of CFO Helmut Sorger at Semperit AG Holding has been extended until September 30, 2028.

Helmut Sorger has been the Chief Financial Officer of Semperit since October 1, 2022.

The extension of Sorger's contract is intended to ensure continuity and focus on expanding Semperit's market position and cost leadership.

From March 1, 2025, the Executive Board will include Karl Haider (CEO until March 31, 2025), Manfred Stanek (CEO-designate from April 1, 2025), Helmut Sorger (CFO), and Gerfried Eder (CIO).

Semperit AG Holding is a global company specializing in high-quality elastomer products, with operations in over 100 countries and a revenue of EUR 721.1 million in 2023.

The company was founded in 1824, is headquartered in Vienna, and employs around 4,200 people worldwide.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Semperit Holding is on 17.03.2025.

The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 14,040EUR and was up +0,14 % compared with the previous day.





