Eckert & Ziegler Bounces Back Strongly Post Cyber-Attack
Eckert & Ziegler SE confronted a cyber-attack in February 2025, yet resiliently restored operations, with CEO Dr. Harald Hasselmann praising the team's efforts and maintaining a positive outlook.
Foto: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
- Eckert & Ziegler SE experienced a cyber-attack on its IT infrastructure at the beginning of February 2025.
- Most business operations have resumed, although some areas still face restrictions during the restoration process.
- All essential core systems are back in operation, with temporary solutions implemented to maintain service to business partners.
- The company has temporarily shifted some digital processes to manual processes, but production and customer supply continue.
- CEO Dr. Harald Hasselmann expressed gratitude to staff and partners for their efforts and patience during the incident.
- The Executive Board does not anticipate any significant adverse effects on the business as a result of the cyber-attack.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Eckert & Ziegler is on 27.03.2025.
The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 59,83EUR and was up +1,23 % compared with the previous
day.
7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 59,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.000,48PKT (+0,12 %).
+1,10 %
-1,83 %
+13,42 %
+48,17 %
+57,06 %
+4,04 %
+60,12 %
+1.214,85 %
+1.527,15 %
ISIN:DE0005659700WKN:565970
