Eckert & Ziegler Bounces Back Strongly Post Cyber-Attack

Eckert & Ziegler SE experienced a cyber-attack on its IT infrastructure at the beginning of February 2025.

Most business operations have resumed, although some areas still face restrictions during the restoration process.

All essential core systems are back in operation, with temporary solutions implemented to maintain service to business partners.

The company has temporarily shifted some digital processes to manual processes, but production and customer supply continue.

CEO Dr. Harald Hasselmann expressed gratitude to staff and partners for their efforts and patience during the incident.

The Executive Board does not anticipate any significant adverse effects on the business as a result of the cyber-attack.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Eckert & Ziegler is on 27.03.2025.

The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 59,83EUR and was up +1,23 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 59,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.000,48PKT (+0,12 %).





