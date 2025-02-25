Limes Schlosskliniken: 2024 Results & 2025 Forecast Unveiled!
In a year marked by stable revenue and increased patient engagement, LIMES Schlosskliniken Group navigated financial challenges while setting the stage for future expansion and growth in 2025.
- Total revenue for 2024 was EUR 38.0 million, unchanged from the previous year.
- Patient days increased by 3% to 48,021 in 2024.
- Gross earnings (EBITDA) decreased by 6% to EUR 7.3 million, and operating result (EBIT) decreased by 17% to EUR 4.2 million.
- Earnings before taxes fell by 18% to EUR 3.8 million, with clinic start-up costs impacting the 2024 result by -430 kEUR.
- Forecast for 2025 includes the opening of two new clinics with 180 treatment places, pending final approval of clinic licenses, with expected revenue of around EUR 50 million and EBITDA of EUR 8-9 million.
- LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates private clinics for stress-related illnesses and mental disorders, offering a unique, healing environment for recovery.
