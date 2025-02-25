INDUS Holding AG's Growth Soars: Strong Buy Signal!
INDUS Holding AG is on a promising trajectory, marked by strong financials, strategic acquisitions, and a shareholder-focused approach, all setting the stage for future growth and market leadership.
- PARMANTIER&CIE. reaffirms its buy recommendation for INDUS Holding AG with a price target of €34.30, indicating significant upside potential.
- INDUS Holding AG exceeded its EBIT forecast for 2024, achieving €126.7 million despite a challenging economic environment.
- The company has completed three acquisitions in 2025, enhancing its Infrastructure and Engineering segments.
- INDUS is conducting a share buyback program, signaling confidence in its valuation and benefiting shareholders.
- The company presents a compelling valuation (P/E 2025e: 6.2), strong portfolio companies, and a sustainable dividend strategy, with potential growth from government infrastructure programs.
- A detailed growth strategy outlook through 2030 will be shared in the audited annual report on March 24, 2025, and at the Capital Markets Day on March 25, 2025.
