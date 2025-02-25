eID.li 2.0 continues Liechtenstein's digital success story (FOTO)

Vienna (ots) - Since its launch in 2020, the digital identity platform "eID.li"

of the Principality of Liechtenstein has achieved multiple significant

milestones. eID.li offers its users easy and secure access to numerous

administrative services in Liechtenstein as well as mobile ID documents like a

mobile driver's license or a mobile border crossing certificate. During the

COVID pandemic, eID.li proofed to be highly flexible with a fast and efficient

implementation of the international vaccination passport into the official eID.

In 2023, eID.li received the official notification by the EU in 2023, marking an

important step for Liechtenstein.



eID.li 2.0: New milestone on road to EU-wide compatibility





The leading developer, youniqx Identity, a subsidiary of the Austrian StatePrinting Company (OSD), continues to build on the basis of the official EUnotification for its customer Liechtenstein, culminating in the newest majormilestone with "eID.li 2.0". "With eID.li 2.0, we are proud to deliver the nextmajor milestone for the Principality of Liechtenstein", notes Helmut Lackner,CEO of youniqx Identity AG. "eID.li is designed for the upcoming requirements ofthe EU-wide EUDI wallet", says Lackner. This puts Liechtenstein in a leadingposition and enables eID.li to fulfill possible requirements of EU regulationsshortly. "eID.li is well-prepared for integration in the upcoming EU-wide EUDIwallet, making eID.li usable within all participating countries after the EUregulations take effect", remarks Lackner.Major improvements in many areasIn addition to this, the new version of eID.li also features numerousimprovements for its users. The upgrade includes technological advancements,enhanced security measures to safeguard the app even when used offline, andcompliance with the international ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard for digital driver'slicenses. Additionally, users can now receive push notifications directly withinthe eID.li app, and ID document loading processes have been optimized forgreater efficiency. The app is now available in both German and English,expanding its accessibility. Furthermore eID.li 2.0 offers users a fullyrevamped design, ensuring an even more intuitive and user-friendly experience."We believe that a successful digital ID must be secure as well asuser-friendly. Ignoring either part would only lead to reduced acceptance byusers," explains Helmut LacknerOngoing success story in digital IDWith the new major update, Liechtenstein reaffirms its leadership in digitalinnovation and reinforces its position as a pioneer in secure digital identitysolutions. "We at youniqx Identity are proud to deliver another major upgrade,making digital ID a reality in the everyday life of many citizens ofLiechtenstein. Our modular approach empowers our customer to accelerate theadoption of digital ID and digital administration, tailored to their country'sspecific needs", says CEO Lackner. With this modular approach, eID.li is wellpositiond for further upcoming EIDAS 2.0 regulations. "We offer our customersour experience and adaptability, making our solutions fit for all requirementsand regulations", explains Lackner.Contact:Thomas Pascher Head of Marketing & CommunicationsÖsterreichische Staatsdruckerei GmbH | Austrian State Printing HouseP: +43 664 88690977 | mailto:pascher@staatsdruckerei.atAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135463/5978279OTS: Austrian State Printing House (OSD)