eID.li 2.0 continues Liechtenstein's digital success story (FOTO)

    Vienna (ots) - Since its launch in 2020, the digital identity platform "eID.li"
    of the Principality of Liechtenstein has achieved multiple significant
    milestones. eID.li offers its users easy and secure access to numerous
    administrative services in Liechtenstein as well as mobile ID documents like a
    mobile driver's license or a mobile border crossing certificate. During the
    COVID pandemic, eID.li proofed to be highly flexible with a fast and efficient
    implementation of the international vaccination passport into the official eID.
    In 2023, eID.li received the official notification by the EU in 2023, marking an
    important step for Liechtenstein.

    eID.li 2.0: New milestone on road to EU-wide compatibility

    The leading developer, youniqx Identity, a subsidiary of the Austrian State
    Printing Company (OSD), continues to build on the basis of the official EU
    notification for its customer Liechtenstein, culminating in the newest major
    milestone with "eID.li 2.0". "With eID.li 2.0, we are proud to deliver the next
    major milestone for the Principality of Liechtenstein", notes Helmut Lackner,
    CEO of youniqx Identity AG. "eID.li is designed for the upcoming requirements of
    the EU-wide EUDI wallet", says Lackner. This puts Liechtenstein in a leading
    position and enables eID.li to fulfill possible requirements of EU regulations
    shortly. "eID.li is well-prepared for integration in the upcoming EU-wide EUDI
    wallet, making eID.li usable within all participating countries after the EU
    regulations take effect", remarks Lackner.

    Major improvements in many areas

    In addition to this, the new version of eID.li also features numerous
    improvements for its users. The upgrade includes technological advancements,
    enhanced security measures to safeguard the app even when used offline, and
    compliance with the international ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard for digital driver's
    licenses. Additionally, users can now receive push notifications directly within
    the eID.li app, and ID document loading processes have been optimized for
    greater efficiency. The app is now available in both German and English,
    expanding its accessibility. Furthermore eID.li 2.0 offers users a fully
    revamped design, ensuring an even more intuitive and user-friendly experience.
    "We believe that a successful digital ID must be secure as well as
    user-friendly. Ignoring either part would only lead to reduced acceptance by
    users," explains Helmut Lackner

    Ongoing success story in digital ID

    With the new major update, Liechtenstein reaffirms its leadership in digital
    innovation and reinforces its position as a pioneer in secure digital identity
    solutions. "We at youniqx Identity are proud to deliver another major upgrade,
    making digital ID a reality in the everyday life of many citizens of
    Liechtenstein. Our modular approach empowers our customer to accelerate the
    adoption of digital ID and digital administration, tailored to their country's
    specific needs", says CEO Lackner. With this modular approach, eID.li is well
    positiond for further upcoming EIDAS 2.0 regulations. "We offer our customers
    our experience and adaptability, making our solutions fit for all requirements
    and regulations", explains Lackner.

