Austrian State Printing House (OSD)
eID.li 2.0 continues Liechtenstein's digital success story (FOTO)
Vienna (ots) - Since its launch in 2020, the digital identity platform "eID.li"
of the Principality of Liechtenstein has achieved multiple significant
milestones. eID.li offers its users easy and secure access to numerous
administrative services in Liechtenstein as well as mobile ID documents like a
mobile driver's license or a mobile border crossing certificate. During the
COVID pandemic, eID.li proofed to be highly flexible with a fast and efficient
implementation of the international vaccination passport into the official eID.
In 2023, eID.li received the official notification by the EU in 2023, marking an
important step for Liechtenstein.
eID.li 2.0: New milestone on road to EU-wide compatibility
of the Principality of Liechtenstein has achieved multiple significant
milestones. eID.li offers its users easy and secure access to numerous
administrative services in Liechtenstein as well as mobile ID documents like a
mobile driver's license or a mobile border crossing certificate. During the
COVID pandemic, eID.li proofed to be highly flexible with a fast and efficient
implementation of the international vaccination passport into the official eID.
In 2023, eID.li received the official notification by the EU in 2023, marking an
important step for Liechtenstein.
eID.li 2.0: New milestone on road to EU-wide compatibility
The leading developer, youniqx Identity, a subsidiary of the Austrian State
Printing Company (OSD), continues to build on the basis of the official EU
notification for its customer Liechtenstein, culminating in the newest major
milestone with "eID.li 2.0". "With eID.li 2.0, we are proud to deliver the next
major milestone for the Principality of Liechtenstein", notes Helmut Lackner,
CEO of youniqx Identity AG. "eID.li is designed for the upcoming requirements of
the EU-wide EUDI wallet", says Lackner. This puts Liechtenstein in a leading
position and enables eID.li to fulfill possible requirements of EU regulations
shortly. "eID.li is well-prepared for integration in the upcoming EU-wide EUDI
wallet, making eID.li usable within all participating countries after the EU
regulations take effect", remarks Lackner.
Major improvements in many areas
In addition to this, the new version of eID.li also features numerous
improvements for its users. The upgrade includes technological advancements,
enhanced security measures to safeguard the app even when used offline, and
compliance with the international ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard for digital driver's
licenses. Additionally, users can now receive push notifications directly within
the eID.li app, and ID document loading processes have been optimized for
greater efficiency. The app is now available in both German and English,
expanding its accessibility. Furthermore eID.li 2.0 offers users a fully
revamped design, ensuring an even more intuitive and user-friendly experience.
"We believe that a successful digital ID must be secure as well as
user-friendly. Ignoring either part would only lead to reduced acceptance by
users," explains Helmut Lackner
Ongoing success story in digital ID
With the new major update, Liechtenstein reaffirms its leadership in digital
innovation and reinforces its position as a pioneer in secure digital identity
solutions. "We at youniqx Identity are proud to deliver another major upgrade,
making digital ID a reality in the everyday life of many citizens of
Liechtenstein. Our modular approach empowers our customer to accelerate the
adoption of digital ID and digital administration, tailored to their country's
specific needs", says CEO Lackner. With this modular approach, eID.li is well
positiond for further upcoming EIDAS 2.0 regulations. "We offer our customers
our experience and adaptability, making our solutions fit for all requirements
and regulations", explains Lackner.
Contact:
Thomas Pascher Head of Marketing & Communications
Österreichische Staatsdruckerei GmbH | Austrian State Printing House
P: +43 664 88690977 | mailto:pascher@staatsdruckerei.at
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135463/5978279
OTS: Austrian State Printing House (OSD)
Printing Company (OSD), continues to build on the basis of the official EU
notification for its customer Liechtenstein, culminating in the newest major
milestone with "eID.li 2.0". "With eID.li 2.0, we are proud to deliver the next
major milestone for the Principality of Liechtenstein", notes Helmut Lackner,
CEO of youniqx Identity AG. "eID.li is designed for the upcoming requirements of
the EU-wide EUDI wallet", says Lackner. This puts Liechtenstein in a leading
position and enables eID.li to fulfill possible requirements of EU regulations
shortly. "eID.li is well-prepared for integration in the upcoming EU-wide EUDI
wallet, making eID.li usable within all participating countries after the EU
regulations take effect", remarks Lackner.
Major improvements in many areas
In addition to this, the new version of eID.li also features numerous
improvements for its users. The upgrade includes technological advancements,
enhanced security measures to safeguard the app even when used offline, and
compliance with the international ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard for digital driver's
licenses. Additionally, users can now receive push notifications directly within
the eID.li app, and ID document loading processes have been optimized for
greater efficiency. The app is now available in both German and English,
expanding its accessibility. Furthermore eID.li 2.0 offers users a fully
revamped design, ensuring an even more intuitive and user-friendly experience.
"We believe that a successful digital ID must be secure as well as
user-friendly. Ignoring either part would only lead to reduced acceptance by
users," explains Helmut Lackner
Ongoing success story in digital ID
With the new major update, Liechtenstein reaffirms its leadership in digital
innovation and reinforces its position as a pioneer in secure digital identity
solutions. "We at youniqx Identity are proud to deliver another major upgrade,
making digital ID a reality in the everyday life of many citizens of
Liechtenstein. Our modular approach empowers our customer to accelerate the
adoption of digital ID and digital administration, tailored to their country's
specific needs", says CEO Lackner. With this modular approach, eID.li is well
positiond for further upcoming EIDAS 2.0 regulations. "We offer our customers
our experience and adaptability, making our solutions fit for all requirements
and regulations", explains Lackner.
Contact:
Thomas Pascher Head of Marketing & Communications
Österreichische Staatsdruckerei GmbH | Austrian State Printing House
P: +43 664 88690977 | mailto:pascher@staatsdruckerei.at
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135463/5978279
OTS: Austrian State Printing House (OSD)
Autor folgen
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte