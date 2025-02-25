PIERER Mobility: KTM AG's Restructuring Plan Gets Creditor Approval!
KTM AG's creditors have approved a crucial restructuring plan, promising a 30% cash payout and revitalized production by mid-2025.
Foto: eyewave - stock.adobe.com
- KTM AG's restructuring plan has been accepted by creditors as of February 25, 2025.
- Creditors will receive a cash quota of 30% of their claims, to be paid by May 23, 2025.
- KTM AG must deposit EUR 548 million with the restructuring administrator to fulfill the cash quota.
- A total of EUR 50 million in liquidity has been secured for the ramp-up of production starting in March 2025.
- The restructuring plan will be confirmed by the court in early June 2025, concluding the restructuring proceedings.
- Full capacity utilization of KTM AG's production lines is expected to be achieved within three months after the ramp-up begins.
