PIERER Mobility: KTM AG's Restructuring Plan Gets Creditor Approval!

KTM AG's restructuring plan has been accepted by creditors as of February 25, 2025.

Creditors will receive a cash quota of 30% of their claims, to be paid by May 23, 2025.

KTM AG must deposit EUR 548 million with the restructuring administrator to fulfill the cash quota.

A total of EUR 50 million in liquidity has been secured for the ramp-up of production starting in March 2025.

The restructuring plan will be confirmed by the court in early June 2025, concluding the restructuring proceedings.

Full capacity utilization of KTM AG's production lines is expected to be achieved within three months after the ramp-up begins.

