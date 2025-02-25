SMT Scharf Unveils 2025 Financial Forecast

SMT Scharf AG has approved its revenue and earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year.

The company previously forecasted consolidated revenue for 2024 to be between EUR 87 million and EUR 97 million, with EBIT between EUR 2.8 million and EUR 4.6 million.

The joint venture Shandong Xinsha Monorail Co., Ltd. was expected to contribute EUR 13 million to EUR 18 million in revenue and EUR 1.3 million to EUR 2.1 million in EBIT for November and December 2024.

For the 2025 financial year, with Xinsha fully consolidated, SMT Scharf AG expects consolidated revenue between EUR 110 million and EUR 130 million, and EBIT between EUR 5.5 million and EUR 7.5 million.

The announcement was made on February 25, 2025, and was disclosed according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Investor relations contact is Thorben Burbach from cometis AG, with contact details provided for further inquiries.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SMT Scharf is on 31.03.2025.

The price of SMT Scharf at the time of the news was 6,7500EUR and was up +1,89 % compared with the previous day.





