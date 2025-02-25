SMT Scharf Unveils 2025 Financial Forecast
SMT Scharf AG is gearing up for a promising 2025, projecting significant growth fueled by strategic ventures and robust revenue forecasts.
Foto: SMT Scharf GmbH
- SMT Scharf AG has approved its revenue and earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year.
- The company previously forecasted consolidated revenue for 2024 to be between EUR 87 million and EUR 97 million, with EBIT between EUR 2.8 million and EUR 4.6 million.
- The joint venture Shandong Xinsha Monorail Co., Ltd. was expected to contribute EUR 13 million to EUR 18 million in revenue and EUR 1.3 million to EUR 2.1 million in EBIT for November and December 2024.
- For the 2025 financial year, with Xinsha fully consolidated, SMT Scharf AG expects consolidated revenue between EUR 110 million and EUR 130 million, and EBIT between EUR 5.5 million and EUR 7.5 million.
- The announcement was made on February 25, 2025, and was disclosed according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
- Investor relations contact is Thorben Burbach from cometis AG, with contact details provided for further inquiries.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SMT Scharf is on 31.03.2025.
The price of SMT Scharf at the time of the news was 6,7500EUR and was up +1,89 % compared with the previous day.
+0,75 %
-5,80 %
-6,47 %
-14,47 %
+0,78 %
-39,25 %
-32,03 %
-56,35 %
-39,64 %
ISIN:DE000A3DRAE2WKN:A3DRAE
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte