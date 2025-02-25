PIERER Mobility Triumphs: KTM AG's Plan Wins Creditor Approval
KTM AG's creditors have approved a pivotal restructuring plan, enabling a 30% cash quota by May 2025. The company seeks EUR 800 million to finance this and boost production, set to resume in March 2025.
- KTM AG's restructuring plan has been accepted by creditors, allowing for a cash quota of 30% to be paid by May 23, 2025.
- The company requires approximately EUR 800 million in fresh capital to finance the cash quota and support production.
- Production is set to ramp up again from mid-March 2025, with plans for full capacity utilization within three months.
- KTM AG filed for court restructuring proceedings on November 29, 2024, aiming to finalize a plan with creditors within 90 days.
- CEO Gottfried Neumeister expressed gratitude for the support received and emphasized the commitment to KTM's legacy and workforce.
- Financial resources totaling EUR 50 million will be provided by shareholders to facilitate the gradual ramp-up of production.
