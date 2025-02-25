New open-source alternative to Microsoft SharePoint & Co. (FOTO)

Berlin, Germany (ots) - Just a few weeks after the operational launch of

OpenCloud GmbH, the first full, installable release of OpenCloud

(https://opencloud.eu/en) is now available. OpenCloud is a modern open-source

solution for file management, file sharing and content collaboration, serving as

a high-performance, GDPR-compliant alternative to proprietary solutions such as

Microsoft SharePoint, Google Drive or Dropbox. With an innovative cloud-native

architecture and licensing under Apache 2.0 and AGPL-3.0, OpenCloud offers a

future-proof, transparent, and digital sovereign solution for IT infrastructures

in Europe. OpenCloud is developed in the programming language Go, offering high

performance and scalability.



Version 1.0 with web office integration







including:



· Secure and scalable file storage solutions



· Collabora Online integration as a comprehensive web office solution



· Collaboration tools for seamless real-time editing



· Detailed user and permissions management



· Resource-efficient file synchronization and user-friendly file sharing

features



OpenCloud invites the open-source community to test the first rolling release

version and provide valuable feedback. More information on how the open-source

community can participate can be found here

(https://opencloud.eu/en/opencloud-community) .



Professional services offering alongside March release



The next major OpenCloud release in March 2025 will include the launch of

various enterprise services such as support packages for enterprise customers.

This release will also mark the official launch of the OpenCloud commercial

offering with a professional services level of product maturity.



About OpenCloud and the Heinlein Gruppe



OpenCloud is a powerful open-source solution for file management, file sharing

and content collaboration.



Together with OpenTalk (https://opentalk.eu/en) and https://mailbox.org/en/ ,

OpenCloud is one of the three pillars of Heinlein Gruppe, which provides secure

and digitally sovereign IT infrastructures throughout Europe, since over 30

years. More information: https://opencloud.eu/en .



Contact:



Schwartz Public Relations

Lara Neidhart

E-Mail: mailto:opencloud@schwartzpr.de



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178360/5978674

OTS: OpenCloud





Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte Dropbox Registered (A) Aktie zur Diskussion zur Diskussion

OpenCloud already offers a wide range of advanced features right from the start,including:· Secure and scalable file storage solutions· Collabora Online integration as a comprehensive web office solution· Collaboration tools for seamless real-time editing· Detailed user and permissions management· Resource-efficient file synchronization and user-friendly file sharingfeaturesOpenCloud invites the open-source community to test the first rolling releaseversion and provide valuable feedback. More information on how the open-sourcecommunity can participate can be found here(https://opencloud.eu/en/opencloud-community) .Professional services offering alongside March releaseThe next major OpenCloud release in March 2025 will include the launch ofvarious enterprise services such as support packages for enterprise customers.This release will also mark the official launch of the OpenCloud commercialoffering with a professional services level of product maturity.About OpenCloud and the Heinlein GruppeOpenCloud is a powerful open-source solution for file management, file sharingand content collaboration.Together with OpenTalk (https://opentalk.eu/en) and https://mailbox.org/en/ ,OpenCloud is one of the three pillars of Heinlein Gruppe, which provides secureand digitally sovereign IT infrastructures throughout Europe, since over 30years. More information: https://opencloud.eu/en .Contact:Schwartz Public RelationsLara NeidhartE-Mail: mailto:opencloud@schwartzpr.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178360/5978674OTS: OpenCloud