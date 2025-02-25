OpenCloud 1.0 now available
New open-source alternative to Microsoft SharePoint & Co. (FOTO)
Berlin, Germany (ots) - Just a few weeks after the operational launch of
OpenCloud GmbH, the first full, installable release of OpenCloud
(https://opencloud.eu/en) is now available. OpenCloud is a modern open-source
solution for file management, file sharing and content collaboration, serving as
a high-performance, GDPR-compliant alternative to proprietary solutions such as
Microsoft SharePoint, Google Drive or Dropbox. With an innovative cloud-native
architecture and licensing under Apache 2.0 and AGPL-3.0, OpenCloud offers a
future-proof, transparent, and digital sovereign solution for IT infrastructures
in Europe. OpenCloud is developed in the programming language Go, offering high
performance and scalability.
Version 1.0 with web office integration
Professional services offering alongside March release
The next major OpenCloud release in March 2025 will include the launch of
various enterprise services such as support packages for enterprise customers.
This release will also mark the official launch of the OpenCloud commercial
offering with a professional services level of product maturity.
About OpenCloud and the Heinlein Gruppe
OpenCloud is a powerful open-source solution for file management, file sharing
and content collaboration.
Together with OpenTalk (https://opentalk.eu/en) and https://mailbox.org/en/ ,
OpenCloud is one of the three pillars of Heinlein Gruppe, which provides secure
and digitally sovereign IT infrastructures throughout Europe, since over 30
years. More information: https://opencloud.eu/en .
Contact:
Schwartz Public Relations
Lara Neidhart
E-Mail: mailto:opencloud@schwartzpr.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178360/5978674
OTS: OpenCloud
