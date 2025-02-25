New open-source alternative to Microsoft SharePoint & Co. (FOTO)

    OpenCloud 1.0 now available

    Berlin, Germany (ots) - Just a few weeks after the operational launch of
    OpenCloud GmbH, the first full, installable release of OpenCloud
    (https://opencloud.eu/en) is now available. OpenCloud is a modern open-source
    solution for file management, file sharing and content collaboration, serving as
    a high-performance, GDPR-compliant alternative to proprietary solutions such as
    Microsoft SharePoint, Google Drive or Dropbox. With an innovative cloud-native
    architecture and licensing under Apache 2.0 and AGPL-3.0, OpenCloud offers a
    future-proof, transparent, and digital sovereign solution for IT infrastructures
    in Europe. OpenCloud is developed in the programming language Go, offering high
    performance and scalability.

    Version 1.0 with web office integration

    OpenCloud already offers a wide range of advanced features right from the start,
    including:

    · Secure and scalable file storage solutions

    · Collabora Online integration as a comprehensive web office solution

    · Collaboration tools for seamless real-time editing

    · Detailed user and permissions management

    · Resource-efficient file synchronization and user-friendly file sharing
    features

    OpenCloud invites the open-source community to test the first rolling release
    version and provide valuable feedback. More information on how the open-source
    community can participate can be found here
    (https://opencloud.eu/en/opencloud-community) .

    Professional services offering alongside March release

    The next major OpenCloud release in March 2025 will include the launch of
    various enterprise services such as support packages for enterprise customers.
    This release will also mark the official launch of the OpenCloud commercial
    offering with a professional services level of product maturity.

    About OpenCloud and the Heinlein Gruppe

    OpenCloud is a powerful open-source solution for file management, file sharing
    and content collaboration.

    Together with OpenTalk (https://opentalk.eu/en) and https://mailbox.org/en/ ,
    OpenCloud is one of the three pillars of Heinlein Gruppe, which provides secure
    and digitally sovereign IT infrastructures throughout Europe, since over 30
    years. More information: https://opencloud.eu/en .

