Discover SLR Group's 10.268% Bond with New H1 Figures & FY Forecast Update

SLR Group's financial journey for 24/25 reveals a mix of challenges and recalibrations. With 42 kilotons sold and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 8.5 million, the company is revising its outlook. Sales of ductile cast iron components didn't meet expectations, prompting a forecast adjustment. Now, SLR anticipates 95 kilotons in production and an EBITDA of EUR 17 million, down from earlier projections. The agricultural and construction sectors, crucial to SLR, are predicted to stabilize as the year progresses.

Preliminary figures for the first half of the financial year 24/25 show sold tonnage of about 42 kilotons and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 8.5 million.

Sales of ductile cast iron components fell short of initial expectations.

SLR Group is adjusting its forecast for the financial year 24/25, now expecting total production and sold tonnage to be around 95 kilotons.

The adjusted EBITDA forecast for the financial year 24/25 is now EUR 17 million.

Previously, the company expected total production and sold tonnage to be around 100 kilotons and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 20 million.

The agricultural and construction sectors, important core segments for SLR Group, are expected to bottom out during the year.





