TOOsonix Partners with MikronMed to Introduce Innovative Dermatological Therapy in the Nordic Region

Copenhagen, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - A groundbreaking dermatological alliance

will bring innovative dermatological treatment to the 27 million residents of

the Nordic Region, offering rapid and efficient treatment for the most common

skin cancer and various skin conditions - often completed in under 90 seconds.



TOOsonix A/S, a leader in high-intensity focused ultrasound technology for

dermatology, has partnered with MikronMed AB, a top distributor of medical

equipment in the Nordic region. The collaboration will bring TOOsonix innovative

MDR CE marked systems to healthcare professionals in the Nordic region.





Advancing Dermatological CareTorsten Bove and Tomasz Zawada, founders of TOOsonix, expressed enthusiasm forthe partnership: "We are thrilled to join forces with MikronMed to make ourfocused ultrasound therapy more easily accessible for patients across the Nordicregion. Our technology provides safe non-invasive treatment for a broad range ofdermatological conditions, including skin cancers and pre-cancers, with improvedefficiency and aesthetic outcomes compared to conventional methods."MikronMed CEO Christer Persson highlighted the potential impact: "The Nordicdermatology market is growing, and TOOsonix's breakthrough technology is set totransform care for both clinicians and patients. Our extensive network andexpertise in the Nordic healthcare sector, combined with TOOsonix's technology,will drive substantial growth in dermatological treatments."Meeting Growing Demand for Dermatological SolutionsWith an aging population - projected to see 20% of its residents over 70 by 2035- the Nordic region faces increasing cases of skin cancers and many otherage-related skin conditions. This partnership addresses the rising demand foreffective, non-invasive dermatological treatments.A Strategic Step ForwardLone Kunoee, CEO of Consolidated Holdings A/S and chairman of TOOsonix,emphasized the broader vision: "This collaboration is just the beginning. Ourgoal is to revolutionize dermatological care through key partnerships like this,allowing us to reach the millions of patients who are in need of bettertherapeutic options."About TOOsonix A/STOOsonix pioneers high-intensity focused ultrasound technology to enhancedermatological therapy. Working with healthcare professionals across Europe andthe U.S., TOOsonix develops advanced treatments for cancerous, pre-cancerous,and benign skin conditions. More at https://www.toosonix.com/ .About MikronMed ABMikronMed specializes in distributing advanced medical devices for dermatology,ophthalmology, surgery and other specialties. Headquartered in Sweden, MikronMedserves the entire Nordic region with sales, service, and product education. Moreat https://www.mikronmed.se/ .Contact: Torsten Bove,Managing DirectorPh: +45 2059 2999Email: mailto:torsten.bove@toosonix.com