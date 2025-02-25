TOOsonix Partners with MikronMed to Introduce Innovative Dermatological Therapy in the Nordic Region
Copenhagen, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - A groundbreaking dermatological alliance
will bring innovative dermatological treatment to the 27 million residents of
the Nordic Region, offering rapid and efficient treatment for the most common
skin cancer and various skin conditions - often completed in under 90 seconds.
TOOsonix A/S, a leader in high-intensity focused ultrasound technology for
dermatology, has partnered with MikronMed AB, a top distributor of medical
equipment in the Nordic region. The collaboration will bring TOOsonix innovative
MDR CE marked systems to healthcare professionals in the Nordic region.
Advancing Dermatological Care
Torsten Bove and Tomasz Zawada, founders of TOOsonix, expressed enthusiasm for
the partnership: "We are thrilled to join forces with MikronMed to make our
focused ultrasound therapy more easily accessible for patients across the Nordic
region. Our technology provides safe non-invasive treatment for a broad range of
dermatological conditions, including skin cancers and pre-cancers, with improved
efficiency and aesthetic outcomes compared to conventional methods."
MikronMed CEO Christer Persson highlighted the potential impact: "The Nordic
dermatology market is growing, and TOOsonix's breakthrough technology is set to
transform care for both clinicians and patients. Our extensive network and
expertise in the Nordic healthcare sector, combined with TOOsonix's technology,
will drive substantial growth in dermatological treatments."
Meeting Growing Demand for Dermatological Solutions
With an aging population - projected to see 20% of its residents over 70 by 2035
- the Nordic region faces increasing cases of skin cancers and many other
age-related skin conditions. This partnership addresses the rising demand for
effective, non-invasive dermatological treatments.
A Strategic Step Forward
Lone Kunoee, CEO of Consolidated Holdings A/S and chairman of TOOsonix,
emphasized the broader vision: "This collaboration is just the beginning. Our
goal is to revolutionize dermatological care through key partnerships like this,
allowing us to reach the millions of patients who are in need of better
therapeutic options."
About TOOsonix A/S
TOOsonix pioneers high-intensity focused ultrasound technology to enhance
dermatological therapy. Working with healthcare professionals across Europe and
the U.S., TOOsonix develops advanced treatments for cancerous, pre-cancerous,
and benign skin conditions. More at https://www.toosonix.com/ .
About MikronMed AB
MikronMed specializes in distributing advanced medical devices for dermatology,
ophthalmology, surgery and other specialties. Headquartered in Sweden, MikronMed
serves the entire Nordic region with sales, service, and product education. More
at https://www.mikronmed.se/ .
Contact: Torsten Bove,
Managing Director
Ph: +45 2059 2999
Email: mailto:torsten.bove@toosonix.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626132/TOOsonix_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626133/TOOsonix_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626130/TOOsonix_AS_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626131/MikronMed_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toosonix-partn
ers-with-mikronmed-to-introduce-innovative-dermatological-therapy-in-the-nordic-
region-302383701.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178741/5978740
OTS: TOOsonix A/S
