    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    TOOsonix Partners with MikronMed to Introduce Innovative Dermatological Therapy in the Nordic Region

    Copenhagen, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - A groundbreaking dermatological alliance
    will bring innovative dermatological treatment to the 27 million residents of
    the Nordic Region, offering rapid and efficient treatment for the most common
    skin cancer and various skin conditions - often completed in under 90 seconds.

    TOOsonix A/S, a leader in high-intensity focused ultrasound technology for
    dermatology, has partnered with MikronMed AB, a top distributor of medical
    equipment in the Nordic region. The collaboration will bring TOOsonix innovative
    MDR CE marked systems to healthcare professionals in the Nordic region.

    Advancing Dermatological Care

    Torsten Bove and Tomasz Zawada, founders of TOOsonix, expressed enthusiasm for
    the partnership: "We are thrilled to join forces with MikronMed to make our
    focused ultrasound therapy more easily accessible for patients across the Nordic
    region. Our technology provides safe non-invasive treatment for a broad range of
    dermatological conditions, including skin cancers and pre-cancers, with improved
    efficiency and aesthetic outcomes compared to conventional methods."

    MikronMed CEO Christer Persson highlighted the potential impact: "The Nordic
    dermatology market is growing, and TOOsonix's breakthrough technology is set to
    transform care for both clinicians and patients. Our extensive network and
    expertise in the Nordic healthcare sector, combined with TOOsonix's technology,
    will drive substantial growth in dermatological treatments."

    Meeting Growing Demand for Dermatological Solutions

    With an aging population - projected to see 20% of its residents over 70 by 2035
    - the Nordic region faces increasing cases of skin cancers and many other
    age-related skin conditions. This partnership addresses the rising demand for
    effective, non-invasive dermatological treatments.

    A Strategic Step Forward

    Lone Kunoee, CEO of Consolidated Holdings A/S and chairman of TOOsonix,
    emphasized the broader vision: "This collaboration is just the beginning. Our
    goal is to revolutionize dermatological care through key partnerships like this,
    allowing us to reach the millions of patients who are in need of better
    therapeutic options."

    About TOOsonix A/S

    TOOsonix pioneers high-intensity focused ultrasound technology to enhance
    dermatological therapy. Working with healthcare professionals across Europe and
    the U.S., TOOsonix develops advanced treatments for cancerous, pre-cancerous,
    and benign skin conditions. More at https://www.toosonix.com/ .

    About MikronMed AB

    MikronMed specializes in distributing advanced medical devices for dermatology,
    ophthalmology, surgery and other specialties. Headquartered in Sweden, MikronMed
    serves the entire Nordic region with sales, service, and product education. More
    at https://www.mikronmed.se/ .

    Contact: Torsten Bove,

    Managing Director

    Ph: +45 2059 2999

    Email: mailto:torsten.bove@toosonix.com

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626132/TOOsonix_1.jpg

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626133/TOOsonix_2.jpg

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626130/TOOsonix_AS_Logo.jpg

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626131/MikronMed_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toosonix-partn
    ers-with-mikronmed-to-introduce-innovative-dermatological-therapy-in-the-nordic-
    region-302383701.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178741/5978740
    OTS: TOOsonix A/S




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    TOOsonix Partners with MikronMed to Introduce Innovative Dermatological Therapy in the Nordic Region A groundbreaking dermatological alliance will bring innovative dermatological treatment to the 27 million residents of the Nordic Region, offering rapid and efficient treatment for the most common skin cancer and various skin conditions - often …