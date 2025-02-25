TAG Immobilien AG Surpasses FY 2024 Guidance in Preliminary Results

TAG Immobilien AG reported FFO I of EUR 175.1 million for FY 2024, exceeding the guidance of EUR 170-174 million.

Net income from sales in Poland reached EUR 66.2 million, significantly above the guidance of EUR 46-52 million, marking a 35% increase.

FFO II amounted to EUR 239.4 million, surpassing the guidance of EUR 217-223 million by approximately 9%.

The vacancy rate in the German residential portfolio decreased to 3.6%, with total like-for-like rental growth rising to 3.0% per annum.

In Poland, rental growth was 3.2% per annum, with a vacancy rate of just 1.5% for units let for over a year, and nearly 2,000 residential units sold for EUR 358 million.

EPRA NTA per share increased by about 5% to EUR 19.15, while the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio slightly decreased to 46.9% as of December 31, 2024.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at TAG Immobilien is on 25.03.2025.

The price of TAG Immobilien at the time of the news was 14,055EUR and was up +4,54 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.211,45PKT (+1,32 %).





