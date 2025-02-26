Implenia's 2024: Strategic Success & Profit Growth Achieved
Implenia has marked a significant milestone with an impressive EBIT of CHF 130.5 million in 2024, setting its sights on further growth and sustainability leadership.
- Implenia achieved an EBIT of CHF 130.5 million in 2024, with an EBIT margin of 3.7%, and aims for CHF 140 million in 2025.
- The equity ratio improved to 21.2%, with adjusted free cash flow of CHF 58.2 million, excluding certain investments.
- All divisions were successful, with notable EBIT contributions from Real Estate (CHF 37.2 million), Buildings (CHF 55.5 million), Civil Engineering (CHF 39.7 million), and Specialties (CHF 8.6 million).
- Implenia is recognized as an industry leader in sustainability, receiving high ESG ratings and gold status from EcoVadis.
- The company continues to implement its strategy, focusing on portfolio expansion, profitable growth, innovation, and talent development, with a restructured operating model.
- The Board of Directors will propose an increased dividend of CHF 0.90 per share at the Annual General Meeting.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Implenia is on 26.02.2025.
