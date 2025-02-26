    61 Aufrufe 61 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Ina Invest Unveils 2024 Financial Highlights

    Ina Invest faced a turbulent 2024, balancing income gains with significant setbacks, yet remains committed to sustainable growth and transparency.

    • Ina Invest achieved a total income of CHF 35.6 million in 2024, with operating income of CHF 20.2 million and a gain of CHF 15.4 million from changes in market value.
    • The termination of a long-term agreement with Implenia resulted in a one-off negative impact of CHF -34.7 million, leading to an EBIT of CHF -14.2 million and a net loss of CHF -17.4 million for 2024.
    • The real estate portfolio of Ina Invest had a market value of CHF 862 million at the end of 2024, with equity amounting to CHF 395.8 million and NAV per share at CHF 21.98.
    • The announcement of the 2024 key figures coincides with the publication of Implenia's annual financial statements, as Implenia is a significant shareholder of Ina Invest.
    • Ina Invest will provide detailed information on its 2024 financial results on 28 February 2025, with an investor, analyst, and media conference scheduled for the same day.
    • Ina Invest is a Swiss real estate company focused on sustainable and hybrid real estate development, maintaining a high development ratio and at least 50% residential space in its portfolio, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since June 2020.

