u-blox's 2024 Cash Flow Surge: Strategy Unveiled

u-blox reported a positive free cash flow of CHF 10.1 million in 2024, despite a challenging market environment.

Revenue for 2024 was CHF 262.9 million, a 54% decline from 2023, with EBIT at CHF -112.2 million.

The company successfully implemented a cost optimization program, achieving total savings of CHF 25 million, exceeding initial expectations.

u-blox announced a strategic shift to focus on its Locate business while phasing out its Cellular business, aiming for sustainable growth in GNSS solutions.

The net cash position at the end of 2024 was CHF 90.9 million, and the company expects gradual market recovery in 2025 with double-digit revenue growth in Locate.

u-blox's gross profit margin improved to 45.7% in 2024, despite a significant drop in revenue, indicating better performance in the Locate segment.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at u-blox Holding is on 01.03.2025.