29 0 Kommentare Emmi Boosts Annual Success, Fortifies Key Markets & Niches

Emmi Group's remarkable ascent in 2024 showcases its resilience and strategic prowess. With a record sales surge and groundbreaking EBIT figures, Emmi has solidified its market dominance. Strategic acquisitions and a commitment to sustainability have fortified Emmi's portfolio and market stance. Looking ahead, Emmi anticipates continued growth and profitability, underpinned by robust financial strategies.

