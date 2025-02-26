Emmi Boosts Annual Success, Fortifies Key Markets & Niches
Emmi Group's remarkable ascent in 2024 showcases its resilience and strategic prowess. With a record sales surge and groundbreaking EBIT figures, Emmi has solidified its market dominance. Strategic acquisitions and a commitment to sustainability have fortified Emmi's portfolio and market stance. Looking ahead, Emmi anticipates continued growth and profitability, underpinned by robust financial strategies.
- Emmi Group achieved a record sales increase of 2.5% to CHF 4,348.8 million in 2024, driven by 2.4% organic growth and acquisitions, despite negative currency effects.
- EBIT surpassed CHF 300 million for the first time, reaching CHF 302.7 million, with a net profit margin of 5.1%. Excluding Mademoiselle Desserts, EBIT was CHF 308.8 million with a 5.4% net profit margin.
- Emmi strengthened its strategic markets and niches through acquisitions, including Verde Campo, Hochstrasser, and Mademoiselle Desserts, enhancing its portfolio and market position.
- The company made progress in sustainability, focusing on employee development, sustainable dairy practices, and circular economy packaging, with initiatives like "KlimaStaR Milk" and renewable energy transitions.
- Emmi's 2025 forecast includes organic sales growth of 1.5% to 2.5%, EBIT between CHF 330 million and CHF 350 million, and a net profit margin of 4.8% to 5.3%.
- The Board of Directors proposes a 6.5% dividend increase to CHF 16.50 per share, reflecting strong financial performance and a consistent dividend policy.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Emmi is on 26.02.2025.
ISIN:CH0012829898WKN:798263
