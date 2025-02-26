Zehnder Group: Ascending to Global Indoor Climate Leadership
In a year marked by global uncertainties, Zehnder Group faced significant financial challenges. Sales dipped by 7% to EUR 705.8 million, while the operating result plummeted by 76%. One-off costs of EUR 35.9 million led to a net loss of EUR -2.4 million. The ventilation segment showed resilience, accounting for 60% of sales, while the radiator segment struggled with a 12% decline. Despite setbacks, Zehnder remains committed to its growth targets, proposing a reduced dividend of CHF 1.00 per share.
- Zehnder Group's sales decreased by 7% to EUR 705.8 million in the 2024 financial year, impacted by geopolitical and economic uncertainties.
- The operating result (EBIT) fell by 76% to EUR 14.1 million, resulting in a net loss of EUR -2.4 million due to one-off costs of EUR 35.9 million.
- Adjusted EBIT before one-off effects was EUR 50.1 million, down 21% from the previous year, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.1%.
- The ventilation segment accounted for 60% of total sales for the first time, with a slight organic growth in the second half of the year despite an overall decline.
- The radiator segment saw a 12% drop in sales to EUR 281.6 million, influenced by a slowdown in renovation activities and lower demand in key markets.
- Zehnder Group confirmed its medium-term targets of 5% average annual sales growth and an EBIT margin of 9-11%, while proposing a reduced dividend of CHF 1.00 per share.
ISIN:CH0276534614WKN:A14RXU
