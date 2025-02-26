1 0 Kommentare Zehnder Group: Ascending to Global Indoor Climate Leadership

In a year marked by global uncertainties, Zehnder Group faced significant financial challenges. Sales dipped by 7% to EUR 705.8 million, while the operating result plummeted by 76%. One-off costs of EUR 35.9 million led to a net loss of EUR -2.4 million. The ventilation segment showed resilience, accounting for 60% of sales, while the radiator segment struggled with a 12% decline. Despite setbacks, Zehnder remains committed to its growth targets, proposing a reduced dividend of CHF 1.00 per share.

