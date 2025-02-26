E.ON's Winning Year: Strong Profits & Energy Transition Boost
E.ON's fiscal triumphs paint a promising future, with robust earnings and strategic investments driving growth. With a €9 billion EBITDA and €2.9 billion net income, E.ON's financial health is evident. The company is set to channel €43 billion into network infrastructure by 2028, ensuring sustained expansion. Earnings are forecasted to soar, with dividends rising, reflecting E.ON's unwavering growth strategy.
Foto: Mona Wenisch - dpa
- E.ON concluded the fiscal year with strong earnings, achieving an adjusted Group EBITDA of €9.0 billion and adjusted Group net income of €2.9 billion.
- Investments increased by around €1 billion to €7.5 billion, primarily in network expansion and digitalization.
- E.ON plans to invest €43 billion between 2024 and 2028, with €35 billion allocated to network infrastructure.
- The company projects positive earnings development for 2025, with an adjusted Group EBITDA of €9.6 to €9.8 billion and adjusted Group net income of €2.85 to €3.05 billion.
- E.ON aims to increase its adjusted Group EBITDA to more than €11.3 billion by 2028, reflecting significant earnings growth.
- A dividend increase to €0.55 per share for 2024 is proposed, aligning with the company's commitment to annual dividend growth of up to 5%.
The next important date, Analyst event, at E.ON is on 26.02.2025.
At this time, the index DAX was at 22.604,00PKT (+0,32 %).
