Wienerberger's Stellar Year: Dividend Hike in Top 3 Performance
Wienerberger's impressive growth and strategic foresight have solidified its position as a leader in the industry, with a focus on innovation and sustainability paving the way for future success.
Foto: Wienerberger AG
- Wienerberger achieved total revenues of €4.5 billion in 2024, marking a 6% increase, with an operating EBITDA of €760 million, despite a challenging market environment.
- The company generated a free cash flow of approximately €420 million, a 62% increase, due to disciplined cost management and operational efficiency.
- Wienerberger proposed a dividend of €0.95 per share, representing a 5.6% increase, and plans to cancel up to 2% of its share capital to enhance shareholder value.
- Strategic growth was achieved through acquisitions, including Terreal, Slatek OY, Tekken AS, and GrainPlastics, strengthening Wienerberger's market position and expanding its solution portfolio.
- Innovation and sustainability are central to Wienerberger's strategy, with 33% of revenue from innovative products and a focus on decarbonization, including the opening of a CO2-neutral brick plant in Austria.
- Wienerberger is prepared for reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, with a comprehensive portfolio of sustainable building materials and infrastructure solutions, ready to meet demand with sufficient capacity.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Wienerberger is on 14.05.2025.
