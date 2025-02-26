Gerresheimer Thrives in 2024: Solid Results Amid Market Challenges

Gerresheimer achieved solid financial results in 2024 with organic revenue growth of 2.9% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 4.1%, despite market challenges.

The Plastics & Devices Division saw significant growth, driven by strong demand for drug delivery systems, with organic revenue growth of 8.0% and an improved EBITDA margin of 25.7%.

The Primary Packaging Glass Division was affected by destocking effects, particularly in standard vials, but signs of market recovery appeared in Q4 2024.

The acquisition of Bormioli Pharma is expected to significantly boost revenues and adjusted EBITDA from 2025, with integration into Gerresheimer well underway.

Gerresheimer proposes a dividend of EUR 1.25 per share for 2024, maintaining a payout ratio within the 20% to 30% range.

The company anticipates profitable growth in the coming years, with a 2025 guidance of 3-5% organic revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 22%.

The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 80,60EUR and was up +0,19 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 79,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,86 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.237,18PKT (+1,41 %).






