AUTO1 Group: 2024 Landmark Year & Record Q4 Results!

AUTO1 Group reported record results for Q4 2024 and the full year, with 689,773 units sold, a 17.7% increase year over year.

The company achieved a gross profit of EUR 724.7 million for the full year, up 37.3% year over year, and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 109.2 million, improving by EUR 153.2 million year over year.

In Q4 2024, AUTO1 sold 183,083 units, marking a 24.8% increase year over year, with a gross profit of EUR 201.3 million, up 50.5% year over year.

The Merchant segment sold 162,530 vehicles in Q4, a 24.1% increase, while the Retail segment's Autohero sold 20,553 units, up 30.5% year over year.

The company anticipates total units sold in 2025 to be between 735,000 and 795,000, with a gross profit forecast of EUR 800 to 875 million.

AUTO1 Group operates in over 30 countries and generated EUR 6.3 billion in revenue in 2024, following a successful IPO in February 2021.

The next important date, Q4 2024 Trading and Financial Results, at AUTO1 Group is on 26.02.2025.

The price of AUTO1 Group at the time of the news was 19,685EUR and was up +3,41 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.237,18PKT (+1,41 %).





