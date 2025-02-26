Evotec Unveils Major Shakeup in Management Board

Laetitia Rouxel will step down as Chief Financial Officer of Evotec SE effective 28 February 2025.

Paul Hitchin is appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer effective 1 March 2025.

Paul Hitchin has over 20 years of experience in finance leadership roles, including as CFO of Mediq.

Laetitia Rouxel joined Evotec in April 2023 and will leave the company on 31 March 2025.

Evotec SE is a life science company focused on discovering and developing therapeutics, with a global workforce of nearly 5,000 people.

Evotec aims to accelerate its strategic journey towards profitable and sustainable growth under the new CFO's leadership.

The next important date, Morgan Stanley European Healthcare Conference, at Evotec is on 03.03.2025.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 8,3750EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.237,18PKT (+1,41 %).





