BRAIN Biotech: Double-Digit Sales Surge in BRAINBiocatalysts as FY 24/25 Kicks Off
BRAIN Biotech AG showcases resilience and strategic foresight with impressive growth in its core division, solidifying its financial stability and adapting its reporting structure for enhanced clarity.
- BRAIN Biotech AG reported an 11% organic growth in its core BRAINBiocatalysts division for Q1 FY 24/25.
- The company maintains a strong cash position of €17.8 million while reducing financial debt.
- BRAIN Biotech AG has restructured its reporting into two segments: BRAINBiocatalysts and BRAINBioIncubator.
- Revenues in the BRAINBiocatalysts segment increased by 10.9% to €11.9 million, driven by dynamic business development in Cardiff.
- The BRAINBioIncubator segment saw a revenue decline from €2.0 million to €1.2 million due to project delays and lower product sales.
- BRAIN Biotech AG forecasts high single to low double-digit revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 10% for FY 2024/25.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at BRAIN Biotech is on 26.02.2025.
The price of BRAIN Biotech at the time of the news was 2,8700EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.
+0,17 %
+2,32 %
-8,89 %
-10,73 %
-25,84 %
-68,94 %
-68,94 %
-71,35 %
ISIN:DE0005203947WKN:520394
