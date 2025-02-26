EVN AG: Boosts Q1 2024/25 Growth
EVN AG is navigating a transformative phase, balancing steady business development with strategic investments in renewable energy and infrastructure. Despite a slight dip in revenue, EVN AG is committed to a robust investment strategy, channeling approximately EUR 900 million annually into sustainable projects. Key initiatives include a new wind park in Paasdorf and advancements in biomass and photovoltaic projects, aiming for a promising financial outlook in the coming years.
- Business development at EVN AG was at a normal level, with a decline in revenue from the marketing of its own electricity generation.
- An ambitious investment program of approximately EUR 900 million annually is being implemented, including the commissioning of a wind park in Paasdorf and progress on a biomass plant in St. Pölten.
- Revenue, EBITDA, EBIT, and Group net result were below the previous year's level, with a slight revenue decline of 1.3% to EUR 804.1 million.
- EVN's capital structure remains stable, supporting an investment program focusing on network infrastructure, renewable generation, and e-charging infrastructure.
- The expansion of renewable generation is ongoing, with the commissioning of a new wind park and upcoming photovoltaic projects in Austria and Bulgaria.
- EVN expects a Group net result of EUR 400m to EUR 440m for the 2024/25 financial year, with a confirmed dividend policy targeting a payout ratio of 40% of Group net result.
