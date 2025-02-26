The Grounds appoints Andrew Wallis as CFO to drive financial success.
Andrew Wallis joins The Grounds Real Estate Development AG as CFO, bringing 30 years of expertise to bolster the company's ambitious growth in Germany's housing market.
- Andrew Wallis has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG, effective March 1, 2025.
- The Management Board will now consist of two members: Andrew Wallis (CFO) and Jacopo Mingazzini (CEO).
- Wallis has over 30 years of experience in real estate and finance, having worked for firms like Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, and HSBC.
- He previously served as Deputy CEO of Aroundtown S.A. in Berlin from 2014 to 2020 and has been involved in various M&A projects since then.
- Dr. Peter Maser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, emphasized Wallis's extensive industry knowledge and management experience as key assets for the company's growth.
- The Grounds Group focuses on housing projects in German metropolitan areas and has a growing residential portfolio, listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange.
-6,84 %
-9,92 %
-25,14 %
+10,77 %
-16,79 %
-76,10 %
-77,76 %
ISIN:DE000A40KXL9WKN:A40KXL
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte