BP: Resetting for Enhanced Shareholder Value

BP p.l.c. has fundamentally reset its strategy to grow shareholder value by reallocating capital expenditure, reducing costs, and improving performance.

The company plans to increase upstream oil and gas investment to approximately $10 billion per year, targeting production growth to 2.3-2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030.

BP is focusing on reshaping its downstream portfolio to drive growth, with an expected additional operating cash flow of $3.5-4 billion by 2027.

The transition investment will be disciplined, with a reduced capex of $1.5-2 billion per year, significantly lower than previous guidance, while targeting partnerships in renewables.

BP aims to reduce annual capex to $13-15 billion by 2027, achieve structural cost reductions of $4-5 billion, and target net debt of $14-18 billion by the end of 2027.

The company is targeting over 20% compound annual growth in adjusted free cash flow and returns on average capital employed of over 16% by 2027.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at BP is on 05.05.2025.

The price of BP at the time of the news was 5,2135EUR and was down -1,44 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,2210EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,14 % since publication.






