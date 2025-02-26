BP: Resetting for Enhanced Shareholder Value
BP is embarking on a transformative journey, reshaping its strategy to boost shareholder value through strategic investments and cost reductions.
- BP p.l.c. has fundamentally reset its strategy to grow shareholder value by reallocating capital expenditure, reducing costs, and improving performance.
- The company plans to increase upstream oil and gas investment to approximately $10 billion per year, targeting production growth to 2.3-2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030.
- BP is focusing on reshaping its downstream portfolio to drive growth, with an expected additional operating cash flow of $3.5-4 billion by 2027.
- The transition investment will be disciplined, with a reduced capex of $1.5-2 billion per year, significantly lower than previous guidance, while targeting partnerships in renewables.
- BP aims to reduce annual capex to $13-15 billion by 2027, achieve structural cost reductions of $4-5 billion, and target net debt of $14-18 billion by the end of 2027.
- The company is targeting over 20% compound annual growth in adjusted free cash flow and returns on average capital employed of over 16% by 2027.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at BP is on 05.05.2025.
The price of BP at the time of the news was 5,2135EUR and was down -1,44 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,2210EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,14 % since publication.
