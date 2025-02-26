Infosys Launches Open-Source Responsible AI Toolkit to Enhance Trust and Transparency in AI
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The initiative furthers Infosys' commitment
to creating an inclusive AI ecosystem, ensuring safety, security, privacy, and
fairness
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced the launch of its open-source Responsible AI Toolkit , a key component
of the Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite
(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz/offerings/responsible-ai.html) ,
designed to help enterprises innovate responsibly while addressing the
challenges and risks associated with ethical AI adoption.
The Infosys Responsible AI Toolkit builds on the Infosys AI3S framework (Scan,
Shield, and Steer) (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz/offerings/res
ponsible-ai-overview.html) , equipping enterprises with advanced defensive
technical guardrails, including specialized AI models and shielding algorithms,
to detect and mitigate issues such as privacy breaches, security attacks,
sensitive information leakages, biased output, harmful content, copyright
infringement, hallucinations, malicious use, deepfakes and more. It also
enhances model transparency by providing insights into the rationale behind
AI-generated output, without compromising on performance or user-experience. The
open-source toolkit offers flexibility and ease of implementation. It is fully
customizable, compatible with diverse models and agentic AI systems, and
integrates seamlessly across cloud and on-premise environments. Organizations
can access the toolkit here (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz/offe
rings/responsible-ai-toolkit.html) .
Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and
Industry Verticals, Infosys, said, "As AI becomes central to driving enterprise
growth, its ethical adoption is no longer optional. The Infosys Responsible AI
Toolkit ensures that businesses remain resilient and trustworthy while
navigating the AI revolution. By making the toolkit open source, we are
fostering a collaborative ecosystem that addresses the complex challenges of AI
bias, opacity, and security. It's a testament to our commitment to making AI
safe, reliable, and ethical for all."
Joshua Bamford, Head of Science, Technology and Innovation, British High
Commission, said, "Infosys' commitment to becoming an AI-first business and
establishing the Responsible AI Office reflects bold innovation and ethical
leadership. By going open source, Infosys is empowering enterprises, startups
and SMEs to leverage AI for groundbreaking advancements. Their Responsible AI
