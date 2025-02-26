    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Infosys Launches Open-Source Responsible AI Toolkit to Enhance Trust and Transparency in AI

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The initiative furthers Infosys' commitment
    to creating an inclusive AI ecosystem, ensuring safety, security, privacy, and
    fairness

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced the launch of its open-source Responsible AI Toolkit , a key component
    of the Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite
    (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz/offerings/responsible-ai.html) ,
    designed to help enterprises innovate responsibly while addressing the
    challenges and risks associated with ethical AI adoption.

    The Infosys Responsible AI Toolkit builds on the Infosys AI3S framework (Scan,
    Shield, and Steer) (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz/offerings/res
    ponsible-ai-overview.html) , equipping enterprises with advanced defensive
    technical guardrails, including specialized AI models and shielding algorithms,
    to detect and mitigate issues such as privacy breaches, security attacks,
    sensitive information leakages, biased output, harmful content, copyright
    infringement, hallucinations, malicious use, deepfakes and more. It also
    enhances model transparency by providing insights into the rationale behind
    AI-generated output, without compromising on performance or user-experience. The
    open-source toolkit offers flexibility and ease of implementation. It is fully
    customizable, compatible with diverse models and agentic AI systems, and
    integrates seamlessly across cloud and on-premise environments. Organizations
    can access the toolkit here (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz/offe
    rings/responsible-ai-toolkit.html) .

    Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and
    Industry Verticals, Infosys, said, "As AI becomes central to driving enterprise
    growth, its ethical adoption is no longer optional. The Infosys Responsible AI
    Toolkit ensures that businesses remain resilient and trustworthy while
    navigating the AI revolution. By making the toolkit open source, we are
    fostering a collaborative ecosystem that addresses the complex challenges of AI
    bias, opacity, and security. It's a testament to our commitment to making AI
    safe, reliable, and ethical for all."

    Joshua Bamford, Head of Science, Technology and Innovation, British High
    Commission, said, "Infosys' commitment to becoming an AI-first business and
    establishing the Responsible AI Office reflects bold innovation and ethical
    leadership. By going open source, Infosys is empowering enterprises, startups
    and SMEs to leverage AI for groundbreaking advancements. Their Responsible AI
