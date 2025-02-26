Infosys Launches Open-Source Responsible AI Toolkit to Enhance Trust and Transparency in AI

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The initiative furthers Infosys' commitment

to creating an inclusive AI ecosystem, ensuring safety, security, privacy, and

fairness



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced the launch of its open-source Responsible AI Toolkit , a key component

of the Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite

(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz/offerings/responsible-ai.html) ,

designed to help enterprises innovate responsibly while addressing the







The Infosys Responsible AI Toolkit builds on the Infosys AI3S framework (Scan,Shield, and Steer) (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz/offerings/responsible-ai-overview.html) , equipping enterprises with advanced defensivetechnical guardrails, including specialized AI models and shielding algorithms,to detect and mitigate issues such as privacy breaches, security attacks,sensitive information leakages, biased output, harmful content, copyrightinfringement, hallucinations, malicious use, deepfakes and more. It alsoenhances model transparency by providing insights into the rationale behindAI-generated output, without compromising on performance or user-experience. Theopen-source toolkit offers flexibility and ease of implementation. It is fullycustomizable, compatible with diverse models and agentic AI systems, andintegrates seamlessly across cloud and on-premise environments. Organizationscan access the toolkit here (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz/offerings/responsible-ai-toolkit.html) .Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI andIndustry Verticals, Infosys, said, "As AI becomes central to driving enterprisegrowth, its ethical adoption is no longer optional. The Infosys Responsible AIToolkit ensures that businesses remain resilient and trustworthy whilenavigating the AI revolution. By making the toolkit open source, we arefostering a collaborative ecosystem that addresses the complex challenges of AIbias, opacity, and security. It's a testament to our commitment to making AIsafe, reliable, and ethical for all."Joshua Bamford, Head of Science, Technology and Innovation, British HighCommission, said, "Infosys' commitment to becoming an AI-first business andestablishing the Responsible AI Office reflects bold innovation and ethicalleadership. By going open source, Infosys is empowering enterprises, startupsand SMEs to leverage AI for groundbreaking advancements. Their Responsible AI