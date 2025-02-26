Eleving Group's Investor Call: Discover the 2025 Bond Tap Offering!
Join Eleving Group S.A. on March 3, 2025, for an exclusive investor call. Discover insights from CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Māris Kreics on their Bond Tap Offering. With operations in 16 markets and a €2 billion loan portfolio, Eleving Group is a leader in vehicle and consumer financing. Ranked among Europe's fastest-growing companies, Eleving Group continues to expand its global footprint.
- Eleving Group S.A. is hosting an Investor call on March 3, 2025, at 15:00 CET to discuss its Bond Tap Offering.
- The call will feature insights from CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Māris Kreics regarding the current public bond offering and the company's growth projections.
- The presentation will be conducted in English, and participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during a Q&A session.
- Eleving Group, founded in Latvia in 2012, operates in 16 markets across 3 continents, focusing on vehicle and consumer financing.
- The company has a historical customer base of over 1.3 million and has issued loans totaling EUR 2.0 billion, with a significant portion of its portfolio in Europe and Africa.
- Eleving Group has been recognized as one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times in 2020, 2021, and ranked 41st in 2024 for long-term growth.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte