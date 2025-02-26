YOC AG: €1.07 EPS in 2024, Eyes Growth & Efficiency in 2025

YOC AG reported earnings per share of EUR 1.07 for fiscal year 2024 based on preliminary figures.

The company's revenue increased by 14% to EUR 35.0 million in 2024, up from EUR 30.6 million in 2023.

EBITDA improved to EUR 5.2 million in 2024, compared to EUR 4.4 million in 2023, despite start-up costs for expansion into the Swedish market.

Consolidated net profit for 2024 is expected to be EUR 3.7 million, an increase from EUR 2.9 million in 2023.

YOC Group's equity ratio is projected to improve to 35% in 2024, up from 24% in 2023.

The VIS.X technology platform is a key driver of YOC AG's development, contributing to the company's growth and operational economies of scale.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at YOC is on 28.04.2025.

The price of YOC at the time of the news was 17,900EUR and was down -0,56 % compared with the previous day.





