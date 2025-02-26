Biotest AG's Preliminary Results Surpass 2024 Forecasts!
Biotest AG has defied expectations with a remarkable financial performance in 2024, showcasing resilience and strategic prowess. With a revenue surge to €726.2 million and a positive cash flow of €62.0 million, the company has exceeded forecasts and demonstrated robust growth. Specializing in biological therapeutics, Biotest continues to make strides in clinical immunology, haematology, and intensive care medicine.
- Biotest AG reported preliminary and unaudited revenue of €726.2 million for the 2024 financial year, a 6.1% increase from the previous year, exceeding the forecast of low single-digit growth.
- The company achieved a positive cash flow from operating activities of €62.0 million, significantly surpassing the expected negative mid-double-digit million range.
- Biotest's EBIT for 2024 was €94.5 million, at the upper end of the forecast range of €80 million to €100 million, but lower than the previous year's €143.5 million.
- The return on capital employed (ROCE) for 2024 was 7.9%, within the expected range of 5-8%, but down from 12.3% in 2023.
- The figures are calculated according to IFRS, and the final results for 2024 will be published on March 31, 2025.
- Biotest AG, part of the Grifols Group since May 2022, specializes in biological therapeutics derived from human plasma, focusing on clinical immunology, haematology, and intensive care medicine.
