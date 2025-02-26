Sopra Steria and Mistral AI Partner to Offer Advanced AI Solutions

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) -



- This partnership aims to sustainably transform industrial processes and

enhance the competitiveness and digital sovereignty of European economic

players.

- By combining the performance of Mistral AI's models with Sopra Steria's

expertise in digital processes, this partnership will provide each company

with tailored solutions to integrate AI quickly and efficiently.



Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, and Mistral AI, a

pioneering force in generative artificial intelligence, have announced a

partnership to offer large European enterprises and public administrations

sovereign, industrialised generative AI solutions tailored to the needs of each

organisation.





By combining Sopra Steria's expertise in information systems, business processesfor large corporations, and artificial intelligence with the performance,portability, and customisation capabilities of Mistral AI's generative AIsolutions, this alliance aims to deliver cutting-edge generative AI solutions toenterprises and public administrations, deployable on sovereign cloudinfrastructures . This collaboration will integrate Mistral AI's platform andmodels into Sopra Steria's service offerings, with an approach adapted to eachclient's specific needs.Cyril Malargé, CEO of Sopra Steria, stated: "With the rise of generativeartificial intelligence, European organisations are at a decisive turning point.While the experimentation phases have allowed us to explore the potential ofthese technologies, the challenge now is threefold: successfully scaling up,doing so while ensuring the sovereignty of strategic data, and leveraging themost effective models on the market. By formalising this partnership, we addressthese challenges and provide organisations with a European alternative to globaltech giants."Arthur Mensch, CEO of Mistral AI, added: "By collaborating with a leader indigital transformation like Sopra Steria, we enable businesses and the publicsector to deploy next-generation AI that is perfectly suited to their needs andhighly secure. This partnership highlights the depth of French and Europeanexpertise in AI."Aurélien Flaugnatti, mailto:aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.comPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628661/SSG_x_Mistral.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/5187382/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sopra-steria-and-mistral-ai-partner-to-offer-advanced-ai-solutions-302386332.htmlContact:+33 (0)1 40 67 29 29Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/50272/5979840OTS: Sopra Steria SE