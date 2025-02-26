Sopra Steria and Mistral AI Partner to Offer Advanced AI Solutions
- This partnership aims to sustainably transform industrial processes and
enhance the competitiveness and digital sovereignty of European economic
players.
- By combining the performance of Mistral AI's models with Sopra Steria's
expertise in digital processes, this partnership will provide each company
with tailored solutions to integrate AI quickly and efficiently.
Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, and Mistral AI, a
pioneering force in generative artificial intelligence, have announced a
partnership to offer large European enterprises and public administrations
sovereign, industrialised generative AI solutions tailored to the needs of each
organisation.
By combining Sopra Steria's expertise in information systems, business processes
for large corporations, and artificial intelligence with the performance,
portability, and customisation capabilities of Mistral AI's generative AI
solutions, this alliance aims to deliver cutting-edge generative AI solutions to
enterprises and public administrations, deployable on sovereign cloud
infrastructures . This collaboration will integrate Mistral AI's platform and
models into Sopra Steria's service offerings, with an approach adapted to each
client's specific needs.
Cyril Malargé, CEO of Sopra Steria, stated: "With the rise of generative
artificial intelligence, European organisations are at a decisive turning point.
While the experimentation phases have allowed us to explore the potential of
these technologies, the challenge now is threefold: successfully scaling up,
doing so while ensuring the sovereignty of strategic data, and leveraging the
most effective models on the market. By formalising this partnership, we address
these challenges and provide organisations with a European alternative to global
tech giants."
Arthur Mensch, CEO of Mistral AI, added: "By collaborating with a leader in
digital transformation like Sopra Steria, we enable businesses and the public
sector to deploy next-generation AI that is perfectly suited to their needs and
highly secure. This partnership highlights the depth of French and European
expertise in AI."
Aurélien Flaugnatti, mailto:aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628661/SSG_x_Mistral.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/5187382/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sopra-steria-a
nd-mistral-ai-partner-to-offer-advanced-ai-solutions-302386332.html
Contact:
+33 (0)1 40 67 29 29
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/50272/5979840
OTS: Sopra Steria SE
