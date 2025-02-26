    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Sopra Steria and Mistral AI Partner to Offer Advanced AI Solutions

    Paris (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - This partnership aims to sustainably transform industrial processes and
    enhance the competitiveness and digital sovereignty of European economic
    players.
    - By combining the performance of Mistral AI's models with Sopra Steria's
    expertise in digital processes, this partnership will provide each company
    with tailored solutions to integrate AI quickly and efficiently.

    Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, and Mistral AI, a
    pioneering force in generative artificial intelligence, have announced a
    partnership to offer large European enterprises and public administrations
    sovereign, industrialised generative AI solutions tailored to the needs of each
    organisation.

    By combining Sopra Steria's expertise in information systems, business processes
    for large corporations, and artificial intelligence with the performance,
    portability, and customisation capabilities of Mistral AI's generative AI
    solutions, this alliance aims to deliver cutting-edge generative AI solutions to
    enterprises and public administrations, deployable on sovereign cloud
    infrastructures . This collaboration will integrate Mistral AI's platform and
    models into Sopra Steria's service offerings, with an approach adapted to each
    client's specific needs.

    Cyril Malargé, CEO of Sopra Steria, stated: "With the rise of generative
    artificial intelligence, European organisations are at a decisive turning point.
    While the experimentation phases have allowed us to explore the potential of
    these technologies, the challenge now is threefold: successfully scaling up,
    doing so while ensuring the sovereignty of strategic data, and leveraging the
    most effective models on the market. By formalising this partnership, we address
    these challenges and provide organisations with a European alternative to global
    tech giants."

    Arthur Mensch, CEO of Mistral AI, added: "By collaborating with a leader in
    digital transformation like Sopra Steria, we enable businesses and the public
    sector to deploy next-generation AI that is perfectly suited to their needs and
    highly secure. This partnership highlights the depth of French and European
    expertise in AI."

    Aurélien Flaugnatti, mailto:aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628661/SSG_x_Mistral.jpg

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/5187382/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sopra-steria-a
    nd-mistral-ai-partner-to-offer-advanced-ai-solutions-302386332.html

    Contact:

    +33 (0)1 40 67 29 29

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/50272/5979840
    OTS: Sopra Steria SE




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Sopra Steria and Mistral AI Partner to Offer Advanced AI Solutions - This partnership aims to sustainably transform industrial processes and enhance the competitiveness and digital sovereignty of European economic players. - By combining the performance of Mistral AI's models with Sopra Steria's …